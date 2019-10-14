Courtesy of WCYB Fox 5 above, you can watch pregame coverage an then full game action of the Southwest Virginia showdown that took place on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Big Stone Gap between the Union Bears and Ridgeview Wolf Pack.

In front of an overflow crowd at Bullitt Park, Union built a 26-10 half-time lead and held on for the 32-26 victory to knock the Wolf Pack from the ranks of the unbeaten. Mason Polier led the way for the Bears with 32 rushes for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Ridgeview star Trenton Adkins ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Union improved to 6-1 overall with the win, while Ridgeview fell to 5-1 overall.