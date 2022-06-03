Watch the 2022 VHSL Outdoor Track Championships Live on NFHS Network!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fans not attending the VHSL Outdoor Track Championships can still watch this weekend, June 3-4, and share the excitement from each site. Fans can secure a front-row seat from their laptop or mobile device through the NFHS Network. Before the events, runners and fans can go to MileSplit VA and create a free account to have results emailed directly to them at the conclusion of races. Fans can also view results, rankings, photos, and more from the events.

Fans can only purchase tickets online using GoFan for this weekend’s championships. A ticket is $10.00 plus a service fee of $1.50. Children six (6) and under are free with a paying adult. A separate ticket for each day of the state competition is required.

For Class 1 & 2 state track only, on the campus of James Madison University, due to renovations to the concession area, each spectator will be allowed to enter with one unopened bottle of water. Concessions will be available each day at JMU. For Class 3 & 4 and 5 & 6, Liberty University and Todd Stadium are not allowing fans to bring in bottled water.





Friday, June 3rd, 2022

Class 1 & 2 – James Madison University - https://gofan.co/app/events/619257?schoolId=VHSL

Class 3 & 4 – Liberty University - https://gofan.co/app/events/619259?schoolId=VHSL

Class 5 & 6 – Todd Stadium – https://gofan.co/app/events/619261?schoolId=VHSL





Saturday, June 4th, 2022

Class 1 & 2 – James Madison University - https://gofan.co/app/events/619258?schoolId=VHSL

Class 3 & 4 – Liberty University - https://gofan.co/app/events/619260?schoolId=VHSL

Class 5 & 6 – Todd Stadium - https://gofan.co/app/events/619262?schoolId=VHSL



