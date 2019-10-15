Courtesy of RVA Productions above (you can subscribe to their YouTube page to watch more games from around the Richmond area), the Highland Springs Springers erased a 16-point half-time deficit to defeat fellow reigning State Champion Manchester, thanks to 26 unanswered points on the Lancers.

Highland Springs, which has now won 36 in a row and is on the quest for a VHSL-record fifth straight state title, did it in all three facets. They put together a 99-yard scoring drive in the second half, scored a special teams touchdown, plus did not surrender any points to Manchester over the game's final two quarters.

The victory for Highland Springs snapped a 20-game winning streak for Manchester, which could potentially see the Springers again in the Region 5B playoffs.



