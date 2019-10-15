Watch - Highland Springs 26, Manchester 16
Courtesy of RVA Productions above (you can subscribe to their YouTube page to watch more games from around the Richmond area), the Highland Springs Springers erased a 16-point half-time deficit to defeat fellow reigning State Champion Manchester, thanks to 26 unanswered points on the Lancers.
Highland Springs, which has now won 36 in a row and is on the quest for a VHSL-record fifth straight state title, did it in all three facets. They put together a 99-yard scoring drive in the second half, scored a special teams touchdown, plus did not surrender any points to Manchester over the game's final two quarters.
The victory for Highland Springs snapped a 20-game winning streak for Manchester, which could potentially see the Springers again in the Region 5B playoffs.