VirginiaPreps - Warwick Safety Russell Pledges To Dukes

He’s the latest in his family to have found a school to play college football for.

Warwick (Newport News) High School safety Messiah Russell announced his commitment to James Madison on Saturday via Twitter, joining the Dukes’ 2021 recruiting class.

“JMU is just the best school for me and my family,” Russell told the Daily News-Record. “It’s close to home and it’s also close to Lynchburg, and I’ve got a lot of family up in Lynchburg, and I’m a big family guy.”

Russell said he leaned on the advice of his brother-in-law, former University of Virginia cornerback Demetrious Nicholson, throughout the weeks and months leading into the decision to ultimately take JMU up on its scholarship offer. One of Russell’s cousins, Trae Watkins, played safety at VMI, and Russell said one of his uncles played for Virginia State.

JMU initially reached out to Russell in January, he said, and eventually offered him in May.

“So [Nicholson] has been guiding me through the process every day,” Russell said about trying to decide on a college in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the NCAA to halt on-campus recruiting and in-person contact with coaches.

“But even seeing what he had to say has been a little bit different than my situation,” Russell said. “And I think that’s kind of crazy because the way he did it was the way it’s been done for years and years, but I don’t think there will ever be another year like this year unless this pandemic keeps going on. So it was definitely difficult trying to get there, but also make it my own decision.”