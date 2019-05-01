As the VISAA baseball schedule winds down, teams are preparing for the playoffs and a run at the championship. On Tuesday, Walsingham Academy (Williamsburg, VA) made the trek to Norfolk, to play the Bulldogs of Norfolk Academy, and came out on top behind a mercy-ruled gem from pitcher Tanner Schobel.

Schobel, a junior, came into the matchup with a 0.85 ERA over the course of his seven appearances this season. On the mound for Norfolk Academy was senior Brett Pazzella, making his fourth start of the season for manager Tim LaVigne’s 9-10 team.

Schobel pitched the complete game, to the mercy rule, as the Trojans of Walsingham led 10-0 after five innings. In the win, Schobel only allowed three hits, and walked four batters, while delivering six strikeouts for manager Ian Heisel’s team.

“I just try to compete out there, I don't let anyone be better than me, and I really just try my best” Schobel said of his performance. “I just have a good defense behind me, I don't throw to strikeout the other batter, I throw for them to hit it so my defense can make a play.”

The defense for Walsingham was electric, capitalizing on the fundamentals of the game, while for Norfolk Academy, it was another story, with multiple errors allowing Walsingham to score time, and time again.

“We came out with the right mindset, put the ball in play, and they had a couple of errors and we found a way to pour it on,” Heisel said. “Tanner was great on the mound, and our defense was great behind him. It was a good team with all the way around.”

“Defense, Defense, Defense. That's what helps win championships and we know it will help us when the pitchers throw strikes and our defense plays like they did today we are a really tough team to beat.” Heisel commented.

On offense, a litany of players contributed for Walsingham, but it was senior first baseman, Christian Carter that was one of the keys to the game, along with his senior leadership, Carter went 2-4 today, with one RBI, and a run scored.

“It’s always fun to come out here and get a win, especially when you mercy rule a team that has been a thorn in your side,” Carter commented. “It’s a good start to the week, with conference play winding down we need to take all the wins and all the runs we can get.”

Carter only has two games left in his final regular season, but he is the cornerstone of a very good defense, one that delivered Walsingham their first championship last season.

“I’ve been reflecting back and forth, but I’ll stop myself and say “we still have a job to do” and I just want to keep my mind in once place and focus on our last few games. The last home game is going to be big, we need everyone there, it doesn't matter what the score is, you just keep your head down, especially at home.” Carter said.

For Walsingham, they have a make-up home game with Cape Henry, and a trip to Southampton Academy remaining before the playoffs, and for Norfolk Academy, they round out their season by traveling to Norfolk Christian, by way of their loss, the Bulldogs now sit at 10-10 on the season, while the Trojans are 18-6.



