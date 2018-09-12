D’Vonte Waller threw for 215 yards and a touchdown, leading No. 1 Highland Springs to a 42-0 victory over Riverbend on Wednesday night.

Waller’s 26-yard scoring strike to Antwane Wells Jr. gave the Springers a quick 7-0 lead just 1:01 into the game, and it would set the tone for things to come.

On Highland Springs’ next drive, Waller made two big throws. First, he connected with Tremayne Talbert for a 32-yard gain on third and 13. Later, he found Ali Jennings for 31 yards on fourth and 13, setting up Rayquan Smith’s 3-yard touchdown run on the following play.

On the Springers’ first drive of the second quarter, Waller hooked up with Wells Jr. twice—first for 18 yards and then again for 20 more—to move the ball to the Bears’ 13-yard line. Kalii Bradford scored on a 2-yard run two plays later, making it 23-0.

With Highland Springs ahead 35-0 at halftime, Waller would play just one series in the second half. The senior finished the night 11-of-19 passing for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Wells Jr. hauled in five receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, while Smith led the way on the ground with 64 yards rushing and a score.

Highland Springs (4-0) also received valuable contributions from its defense and special teams units, forcing a pair of safeties and scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt recovery by Tavarus Short. Kicker Jayden Alsheskie tacked on a 36-yard field goal.

Riverbend (1-3) struggled to muster any offense outside of a 34-yard completion from Ellington Samuel to Jarren Holmes on its first drive of the game. Samuel was intercepted twice and had two other would-be interceptions by the Springers wiped out due to penalties.



