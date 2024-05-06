HOOVER, Ala. – Nate Ament currently sits on the No. 14 in the Rivals150, but his development as a ball handler and shooter and his production of late could earn him an even higher ranking when the list refreshes in June. Ament spoke with Rivals following one of his Team Loaded grassroots organization’s wins over the weekend to provide an update about his development and what the future of his recruitment might hold.

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I haven’t set anything in stone yet, but I’m going to be going to Indiana soon. I’m also going to go back to [Virginia]. With Indiana, their head coach used to be a big-time big coach in the NBA and coached big-time NBA guys. They want to keep developing me as a versatile player. They would help improve my game.”

ON VIRGINIA

“I’ve been there four times already. have a great relationship with coach [Tony] Bennett and coach [Jason] Willford. They talk to me all the time. They’re a big defensive program, so they give me tips and tricks on improving that part of my game. They’re good people over there.”

ON HIS RECENT LOUISVILLE OFFER

“They’re just getting to know me and they came to my school. I was talking to Coach [Thomas] Carr when he was at Charlston, so it's great to have that in place.”

ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT THE NEW LOUISVILLE STAFF

“I know they came from BYU. They were talking to me a little back when they were at BYU, but I don’t know too much about them yet.”

ON NORTH CAROLINA

“They’ve been to one practice of mine. I don’t see too much of them, but they text me some.”

ON HIS IMPROVED GUARD SKILLS

“I’ve been working on my ball handling a lot. As the NBA and college gets more versatile, I want to stay as sharp on that front as possible, so I am ready to go when I get to that level.”