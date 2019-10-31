Virginia WR enjoys return trip to Pittsburgh
Myles Alston is one of the top wide receivers Pitt is pursuing in the class of 2021. Last weekend he made a trip to Pittsburgh to seethe team’s game in-person against Miami. “It was pretty nice,” A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news