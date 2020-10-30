The Virginia Top 200 Camp took place back on October 17th at the brand new Virginia Beach Sports Center, a ,285,000 square foot facility with over 5000 spectator seats and 12 basketball courts (along with 24 volleyball courts and a hydraulic banked track that will be used for NCAA Championships and VHSL Championship in the future) located a mere 0.8 miles from the city's Oceanfront.

Organizing the event was Stefan Welsh, the Head Basketball Coach at Woodside and a former standout player in his own right that helped the Wolverines capture back-to-back Group AAA State Championships during 2004-05. Welsh went on to play his College Hoops in the SEC at Arkansas and knows that this is a difficult time for basketball players in the Class of 2021 and beyond without a true grassroots AAU season and the customary off-season leagues because of COVID-19.

Welsh also is the organizer for another event attracting plenty of attention from eye

Earlier this year, Welsh formed his own iSee You Report NCAA certified scouting service, an outlet that aims to provide additional exposure to athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he's organized the Seen Circuit, an eight-team competition featuring 84 players that runs on various weekends before the actual basketball season commences in December.

The Breathe Again Foundation of NBA center Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers is helping fund the circuit, which also is streamed online for college coaches. On October 10th, the Hylton Boys and Girls Club in Dale City was the host site for the first session. Virginia Beach's Sports Center will be the location for Session 2.

Below, we highlight standouts from the VA Top 200 Camp, emptying out out notebook, and take a closer look at the players participating on The Seen Circuit...



