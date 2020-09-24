It's considered an honor in Blacksburg, Va., to get to wear No. 25 on gameday. That is iconic former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer's former jersey number from his playing days for the Hokies.

This weekend, in its season opener, it will be redshirt freshman safety J.R. Walker, and there is some irony in the selection. Walker was presumed headed to NC State as a senior in the 2019 class. The three-star product of Clayton (N.C.) High was indeed leaning that way until he made one last visit to Virginia Tech. The Hokies swayed Walker away, one of the few disappointments in an otherwise banner in-state recruiting year for the Wolfpack.

Who are some of the other prominent recruiting battles between the two ACC rivals? Here are some of the more notable ones between the classes of 2016-20.