 VirginiaPreps - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Benji Gosnell
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-15 13:14:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Benji Gosnell

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies want to lock down home turf, and tight end/athlete Benji Gosnell is one player who was a longtime priority across multiple staffs.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally overall and at his position. No. 27 senior in Virginia.

Other suitors

Ohio State (former commit), Arkansas, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Recruitment story

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}