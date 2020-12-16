VirginiaPreps - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Keli Lawson

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Keli Lawson
From a familiar high school to the Hokies, Stephens City (Va.) Sherando linebacker Keli Lawson has signed with VT.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally or at his position. No. 32 senior in Virginia.
Other suitors
Liberty, Old Dominion, Toledo, Virginia
Recruitment story
Lawson's process unfolded quickly. While he visited Blacksburg back in March, he was not a hot prospect at that time. The staff nonetheless kept tabs on him. When Lawson continued to impress during offseason workouts, word got back to the Virginia Tech staff, and they wasted little time in offering. Lawson was similarly urgent, and committed within a couple weeks of that offer.
Other programs entered the mix thereafter, but the lifelong Hokie fan (from a VT-friendly high school, no less) didn't entertain other suitiors.
Game breakdown
Lawson's build and his skillset are very far apart from each other right now - at least as it relates to the college level, since he can excel in high school built the way he is. He plays a lot as a standup defensive end in a 2-4-5 or 3-4 style of defense, capable of getting after the passer on the edge, but also of playing with traditional linebacker duties. He uses the narrowness of his frame to shoot through gaps in the offensive front, and his pure athleticism to dart past blockers in a bit more space.
He's a high-motor guy - as you'd expect from someone as light as he is, but who thrives on getting into the backfield - and although he isn't packing a major punch when he arrives at the ball carrier (simply because of how his body is shaped), he's a very willing hitter and that will change when he continues to build mass.
It'll be that building mass while maintaining the athleticism that currently makes him special that will be the key for Lawson.
Film
Statistically speaking
Sherando High finished 7-5 last season. The Warriors lost to Tuscarora in the first round of the Class 4 state playoffs. Lawson contributed as both a linebacker/standup end and wide receiver for the team. Lawson is tentatively planning to skip his senior season of ball.
