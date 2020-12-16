VirginiaPreps - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Keli Lawson

Lawson's process unfolded quickly. While he visited Blacksburg back in March, he was not a hot prospect at that time. The staff nonetheless kept tabs on him. When Lawson continued to impress during offseason workouts, word got back to the Virginia Tech staff, and they wasted little time in offering. Lawson was similarly urgent, and committed within a couple weeks of that offer.

Lawson's build and his skillset are very far apart from each other right now - at least as it relates to the college level, since he can excel in high school built the way he is. He plays a lot as a standup defensive end in a 2-4-5 or 3-4 style of defense, capable of getting after the passer on the edge, but also of playing with traditional linebacker duties. He uses the narrowness of his frame to shoot through gaps in the offensive front, and his pure athleticism to dart past blockers in a bit more space.

He's a high-motor guy - as you'd expect from someone as light as he is, but who thrives on getting into the backfield - and although he isn't packing a major punch when he arrives at the ball carrier (simply because of how his body is shaped), he's a very willing hitter and that will change when he continues to build mass.

It'll be that building mass while maintaining the athleticism that currently makes him special that will be the key for Lawson.