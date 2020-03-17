Induction Weekend was to be held April 24-25, 2020 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – In light of recent events regarding COVID-19 in the state of Virginia and beyond, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and its Board of Directors have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Induction Weekend events. The events were to be held April 24-25, 2020 at venues in Town Center of Virginia Beach.

The health and safety of our inductees, and attendees of Induction Weekend events is of the utmost importance. The Hall will comply with all local, state, and federal guidelines regarding social gatherings in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Hall of Fame’s Executive Director, Will Driscoll, and the Board of Directors have not yet determined if the 2020 Induction Weekend will be rescheduled later this year, or pushed to 2021. Those discussions are ongoing, and the Hall of Fame will use all information available to help make that determination.

The Hall of Fame will provide updates as soon as more information is available. In the meantime, if you have purchased tickets to any of the Induction Weekend events, the Hall will contact you directly regarding next steps.



