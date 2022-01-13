Virginia High School Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Virginia High School League (VHSL), welcomes its nine newest inductees who have made outstanding contributions to high school athletic activity programs. The Class of 2021 includes an Olympic Gold Medalist. A two-time Super Bowl Champion and two of the greatest high school boys and girls basketball players in the history of the VHSL. Cave Spring’s JJ Redick and West Springfield’s Kara Lawson, Olympic Gold Medalist Allen Johnson, and Super Bowl Champion Mike Compton join an outstanding class of enshrinees.





The Virginia High School Hall of Fame Class of 2021 features eight athletes (Mike Compton – Richlands HS; Allen Johnson – Lake Braddock Secondary; Kara Lawson – West Springfield; JJ Redick – Cave Spring HS ), three coaches (Claire Le Blanc – Green Run/Princess Anne/Frank W. Cox HS; Larry Parpart – Hermitage, Douglas S. Freeman HS; Mike Webb – Courtland/Chancellor HS), and two contributors (Jon Almquist – Fairfax County Public Schools; Craig Wood - VHSL).





The 32nd Annual Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner is Sunday, February 6, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online: https://gofan.co/app/events/493655.





The Hall is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of outstanding achievements by students and adults in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools.





Athletes are eligible for consideration ten years after completing their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports. Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and are judged on the merits of their accomplishments at the high school level.

Contributors have rendered significant services in other capacities, such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media, or sports medicine.





Members of the Class of 2021 will bring the total membership to 318.

