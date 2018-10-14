Now, after visits to a few other schools and a couple months to think about his decision a bit more, Smiley has issued a firm verbal commitment to Bronco Mendenhall’s team. Smiley explains everything that went into this decision below.

Four-star Ben Smiley thought his recruitment was over at the end of May but minds can quickly change. The Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River star deleted the tweet that announced his commitment to Virginia just a few minutes after he published it.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"I committed to Virginia because it’s close to home, they have a great educational program, and the coaches all treat me like family," Smiley said. "The players, the fans, the coaches, and everyone did a good job recruiting me. Now we’re going to go after everyone that has a UVA offer.

"Being up there last night and seeing the way the players played hard, fast, and physical each and every snap and beating a good team like Miami played a big role," he said. "It really shocked me and made me see myself playing on the same field and doing the same thing they’re doing.

"Back in May it was kind of early so I still wanted to weight out all my options, take some visits, and see what each school had to offer," said Smiley. "After I did that I decided that Virginia was the place for me."

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Smiley is a big, athletic prospect that could play on either side of the ball at Virginia. He prefers defensive tackle because he is free to use that length and natural aggressiveness to however he chooses but there is very good chance he could have more success in the long run as an offensive tackle. His frame, mentality, length, and athleticism are rarer on the offensive side of the ball.