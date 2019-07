York Head Football Coach Doug Pereira chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield under the lights at Christopher Newport University's Team Camp held on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

In 12 seasons at the helm, Pereira has guided the Falcons to a 77-58 overall record with eight postseason appearances, including each of the past two years.

York opens the 2019 campaign at Gloucester on September 6th.