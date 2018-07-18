Recently at the Portsmouth Team Camp, VirginiaPreps.com caught up with Western Branch Head Football Coach Greg Gibson to get his thoughts on the upcoming 2018 campaign for his Bruins.

Hired in 2012 from Norview High School in Norfolk, Gibson helped turn the Bruins around from 4-6 the season before his arrival to 9-3 during year one under his direction. They followed that with records of 10-2, 7-4, 6-5 and 6-5 in the subsequent seasons before slipping to 4-6 last year.

As Western Branch tries to return to the postseason and make a move upward in the competitive Southeastern District, they will count some key players such as siblings Bryce Stratton and Brent Stratton, Class of 2020 lineman Shane Epps (6-5, 270) and new quarterback Jalen Bryant, a dual-threat type moving up from the junior varsity.

See more of what Coach Gibson had to say in the Video Interview embedded above and at the link below.



