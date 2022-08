Warwick DB/RB Davion Corpening chats following his team's 35-8 win over Warhill on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

It was revenge for a 25-14 loss to Warhill in the opening round of the Region 4A playoffs last November. That ended the Raiders' season at 6-5 overall.

In this meeting, Corpening found the end zone on an eight-yard run during the third quarter in the victory that pushed his team's lead to 21-8. The Raiders have now won four of their past five season openers.

A 1st Team All-Peninsula District selection at DB a season ago who was also chosen 2nd Team All-Region 4B on both sides of the ball, Corpening revealed his commitment to VMI earlier this month. He discusses that commitment and outlook for the remainder of the season here.