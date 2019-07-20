Norcom Head Football Coach Robert Jackson chats about the Greyhounds with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during the Portsmouth Team Camp held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Jackson won 137 games compared to 52 losses in 15 seasons while coaching in the Beach District at Bayside, Landstown and most recently Salem before becoming the Athletic Director at his alma mater.

The Greyhounds open the 2019 campaign on September 5th at home against Petersburg (note - Jackson misspoke and said Phoebus by mistake).



