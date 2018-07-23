Injuries bit the I.C. Norcom Greyhounds hard towards the end of the 2018 campaign, which got off to a fantastic start for the Portsmouth school.

Norcom opened 6-0, notching five victories by a touchdown or less. That was highlighted by a win at eventual Class 3 State Champion Hopewell, followed by a road victory over the eventual Region 4A Champs from Lafayette.

But without two of their best playmakers in WR/DB CaSaan Dixon and LB Taurus Jones, the Greyhounds struggled to maintain that strong start down the stretch. Norcom ended up getting knocked out by #7 seed Lakeland in the opening round of the playoffs, 10-7.

Coach Larry Archie is very excited for what's in store for the team this year, with Dixon and Jones - two prospect with plenty of scholarship offers - back healthy along with talented DB Thomas White, newcomer Karon Prunty (a Class of 2020 wide receiver that transferred in from Oscar Smith), quality running back depth and a three-year starter at quarterback in Jacoby Smith.

We caught up with Coach Archie as he looks to steer Norcom back to the playoffs for the ninth time in ten seasons while his squad participated at the Portsmouth Team Camp earlier this month...



