Lafayette Head Football Coach Andy Linn chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 42-7 win at Smithfield on Monday, September 25, 2023.

James Spencer led the Lafayette ground attack with 77 yards and two rushing scores on 10 attempts. Brayden Smalls also found the end zone twice on a 28-yard catch and 10-yard run. For the night, Lafayette rushed for 222 yards on 31 carries.

Defensively, the Rams limited Smithfield to just three first downs on the night and 69 total yards. They forced eight punts. Smithfield had a 71-yard touchdown run called back on a holding penalty and their five completions through the air managed just 48 yards.

Coach Linn's Rams are now 3-1 overall on the season before key district matchups against Grafton - to close out September - and then unbeaten Warhill to begin October.

Lafayette won a state title at the Class 3 level as recent as the COVID-shortened season in the spring of 2021, during the 2020-21 school-year.