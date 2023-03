Varina's Jerome Conway chats after his team's 40-34 win over King's Fork in the VHSL Class 4 State Tournament semifinals on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Conway, a 5-foot-10 senior guard. bunched 13 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, including scoring 11 in a row as they erased an eight-point deficit.

The Blue Devils will move on to face Region 4D Champ E.C. Glass in the State Finals at VCU on March 9th as they attempt to win consecutive state titles.