VirginiaPreps - Video Interviews - Maury Rolls in Region 5A Final

Check out Video Interview with Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain as well as standout running back Demonte Dunlap following their 41-0 shutout at Deep Creek for the Region 5A Football Championship.

Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 41-0 shutout of Deep Creek at Nathan T. Hardee Stadium for the Region 5A Championship on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Now 37-10 overall in his fourth season at the helm of the Norfolk school he once played for, McCain has led the Commodores to three consecutive regional titles. The reigning Class 5 State Champs out-gained Deep Creek 456-108 on the day.

Furthermore, Maury notched not just their first shutout of the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, but also their first shoutout in the postseason since a 14-0 win over E.C. Glass in the 1972 State Semis.

The 6-1 Commodores will play host to Region 5B Champion Highland Springs in the Class 5 State Semis on Saturday, April 24th at Powhatan Field. It'll be a matchup of the past five State Champions in Class 5 as the Springers won the title from 2015-18, while Maury completed an undefeated season in 2019.



