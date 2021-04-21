VirginiaPreps - Video Interviews - Maury Rolls in Region 5A Final

Video Interviews - Maury Rolls in Region 5A Final
Check out Video Interview with Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain as well as standout running back Demonte Dunlap following their 41-0 shutout at Deep Creek for the Region 5A Football Championship.
Video Interview with Maury Coach Dyrri McCain:
Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 41-0 shutout of Deep Creek at Nathan T. Hardee Stadium for the Region 5A Championship on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Now 37-10 overall in his fourth season at the helm of the Norfolk school he once played for, McCain has led the Commodores to three consecutive regional titles. The reigning Class 5 State Champs out-gained Deep Creek 456-108 on the day.
Furthermore, Maury notched not just their first shutout of the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, but also their first shoutout in the postseason since a 14-0 win over E.C. Glass in the 1972 State Semis.
The 6-1 Commodores will play host to Region 5B Champion Highland Springs in the Class 5 State Semis on Saturday, April 24th at Powhatan Field. It'll be a matchup of the past five State Champions in Class 5 as the Springers won the title from 2015-18, while Maury completed an undefeated season in 2019.
Video Interview with Maury RB Demonte Dunlap:
Maury senior running back Demonte Dunlap chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 41-0 shutout at Deep Creek in the Region 5A Football Championship held in Chesapeake at Nathan T. Hardee Stadium on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Dunlap - who is committed to play his College Football at Division II Central State in Ohio - enjoyed a monster day with 284 all-purpose yards in the first half alone. He finished with 205 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 11 carries to go with a 32-yard reception, plus a couple of kick/punt returns that totaled more than 50 yards.
For the Commodores, it was their third consecutive Region 5A Championship as they improved to 6-1 overall on the season. As for Dunlap, it was his first regional title as he transferred from Norcom to Maury following his junior campaign.
Next up for Dunlap and Maury will be a matchup with unbeaten Highland Springs in the Class 5 State Semis scheduled to take place at Powhatan Field in Norfolk on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The two schools have combined to win the last five State Championships in Class 5 with Highland Springs winning four in a row from 2015-18, while the Commodores completed an undefeated season in 2019.
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.