Tallwood Head Football Coach John Kepple chats with us about the Lions while participating at the 2023 Landstown Team Camp in Virginia Beach with a host of other area schools on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Kepple, who has been at the helm of Tallwood since 2011, aims to guide the Lions to the playoffs for the sixth time in eight years. To get there as one of the eight postseason participants in Region 5A, they will lean heavily on four-year starter Reginald Custalow, a versatile playmaker on both sides of the ball. Custalow will play a variety of positions, including running back, quarterback and free safety.

Rising senior lineman Tavin Whitehead (6-3, 305) has drawn offers from D-2 programs Virginia State and Emory & Henry. Luke Beachum, a "big, physical," tight end at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, is another Class of 2024 prospect who is drawing looks from schools at the next level.

Custalow, Whitehead and Beachum were all chosen 2nd Team All-Beach District on the offensive side of the ball a season ago. To raise their win total from a year ago, improving on defense, where they surrendered 39.1 PPG will be essential.

The Lions open the 2023 campaign on August 31st at Bayside.





