Video Interview - Rick Hite on King's Fork's Unbeaten Start

King's Fork Head Basketball Coach Rick Hite chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 76-42 triumph over Nansemond River on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Suffolk.

Hite's Bulldogs halted a four-game win streak for Nansemond River, and in the process, improved to 17-0 on the campaign. It's the best start in program history.

Previously, the best start for King's Fork was 9-0 during their Group AAA State Championship season in 2008-09 when the Bulldogs finished 31-1 overall. Their only loss that year was to Bethel, 49-47, in the Ronald Curry Classic at Hampton University on December 29th.

Before a showdown with Maury, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 5 on VaPreps, the Bulldogs upped their mark to 18-0 with a 68-47 win over Western Branch, where George Beale had 33 points with six makes from three-point land and 16 rebounds.