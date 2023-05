Ocean Lakes Head Lacrosse Coach Mark Keller chats after his team's 14-0 win over Bayside at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Coach Keller's Dolphins posted back-to-back shutouts on the week and their fifth in nine games.

Aiden Duprey scored seven goals to lead the Dolphins, including his team's first four within nine minutes. Kelly Williams added four goals. Goal-keeper Teagan Alexander pitched a shutout as they became only the second Beach District foe on the second season to blank Bayside.

The win - their fourth in a row - made the Dolphins 10-4 overall as they await their regional opener on May 19th in Virginia Beach.