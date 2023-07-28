I.C. Norcom Head Football Coach Anthony Hawkins chats about the Greyhounds during the Landstown Team Camp in Virgniia Beach on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

After losing their debut to Lake Taylor by a count of 41-0 in 2022, the Portsmouth program won seven of its final nine regular season games and reached the regional semifinals in Class 3.

"It was a new thing for all of us. We had to get the continuity and the chemistry," said Hawkins. "Once they caught on, it was like a wildfire."

With the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year in Phoebus moving up to Class 4, the Greyhounds feel confident and primed they can make an even deeper postseason run this year. There are some talented pieces to lean on in that effort, beginning with a Class of 2025 tandem colleges are monitoring closely.

Rising junior running back Nakeem Jones already holds an offer from Connecticut after rushing for roughly 700 yards in a complementary role last season. Then there's receiver Matthew Outten, who Hawkins dubs a "great, dynamic athlete," and doubles as a state qualifier in track.

Outten holds double-digit offers with attention from Power 5 programs in the SEC and ACC. East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion, South Carolina and Virginia Tech are all already on his growing offer sheet.

Norcom plans to play a fast and physical brand of football, which they hope the tone is set by their guys in the trenches. Up front, senior center Anthony Dixon brings All-District potential to the table and will anchor the offensive line.

Second Team All-Eastern District linebacker Justin Eaton, their leading tackler from a season ago with 78 total stops to go along with seven sacks, returns to spearhead the Norcom defense. They're also excited about what Hawkins calls an "electric," newcomer in WR/DB Zalen Smith, a transfer from Manor who was tabbed Honorable Mention All-Region 4A on both sides of the ball.

The opener for Norcom comes on August 25th at home against Bay Rivers District member Grafton.





