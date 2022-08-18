Video Interview - Kempsville Coach Daryl Cherry on 2022 Chiefs

Kempsville Head Football Coach Daryl Cherry chats following his team's preseason scrimmage at Oscar Smith on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Chery's Chiefs are coming off a 9-2 mark last year, which marked the most victories for the program since a 10-2 finish in 1994. It also was their first time advancing in the postseason in 27 years as Kempsville enjoyed its first winning record since 2009.

The belief is much different than what Cherry first arrived and Kempsville was tasked with ending a 63-game losing streak, which they did in an upset of Bayside in 2019.

Plenty of talented pieces are back, led by Duke commit in Quran Boyd at the skill position, quarterback Noah Lee and bowling ball running back NaiQuan Washington-Pearce. Even though the Chiefs saw their line leaders in Jaylon White (ODU) and Eli Munden (Emory & Henry) move on to the next level, they're confident in the nucleus up front, a unit they've affectionately dubbed as the 'Trench Mob.'

One of the many newcomers is on the line in rising junior Deacon Rawls, who arrives from Tallwood. Other noteworthy faces that transferred in include WR/DB Ryley McIntosh, formerly of Ocean Lakes, and ex-First Colonial tight end Nathanial Clark. There's also 2025 DB/WR Christopher 'C.J.' Spence, who holds several offers and previously was at Oscar Smith.

Kempsville opens its season on August 26th at Green Run, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs by a count of 21-17 in the Region 5A Championship last year.