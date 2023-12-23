Bethel Head Basketball Coach Craig Brehon joins Matthew Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk to discuss the Allen Iverson Holiday Basketball Showcase taking place on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Brehon is in his 28th season at the helm of the Bruins with a career record of 414-248 overall through a 4-2 beginning to the 2023-24 campaign. His tenure has been highlighted by eight 20+ win seasons, a 2008 regional title and two trips to the State Finals (2008 and 2017).

Iverson starred at Bethel, where he won both a State Basketball Championship and State Football Championship.Following his career with the Bruins, he went on to play College Basketball at Georgetown before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he not only was Rookie of the Year in 1996-97, but took the franchise to the NBA Finals in 2001 and was chosen as the MVP of the league that season.

The 3-time All-NBA First Team selection and 4-time NBA Scoring Champion was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.





The game schedule for the 2023 Iverson Holiday Showcase at Bethel looks like this:



11 AM - Norfolk Collegiate vs. Hampton Christian

12:30 PM - Grafton vs. Oscar Smith

2 PM - Lafayette vs. Phoebus

3:30 PM - John Champe vs. Norview

5 PM - Kempsville vs. Hampton

6:30 PM - Highland Springs vs. Lake Taylor

8 PM - Churchland vs. Bethel





Full Interview with Coach Craig Brehon Here