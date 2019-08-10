Coach Wolfe's Falcons went a perfect 9-0, including 4-0 in bracket play on Sunday, as they beat city rival First Colonial for the crown. It's the second straight Va. Wesleyan Team Camp title for Cox.

Cox Head Basketball Coach Bobby Wolfe chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield after winning the Silver Division of the 19th Annual Blue Marlin Team Camp at Virginia Wesleyan University on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Pacing the Cox attack all weekend long at Virginia Wesleyan's Team Camp was Class of 2020 point guard Jordan Lewis (5'11), who had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go with three rebounds and three assists against First Colonial in the Championship game on his way o MVP honors for the second straight year.

Supporting Lewis were Class of 2020 teammates Darrien Pratt (5'11) and forward Deshaun Creighton (6'2). The younger brother of recent Cox grad Tayvion Robinson, who's now playing College Football at Virginia Tech, Pratt chipped in 11 points and four rebounds. Creighton, an arrival to Cox from Oklahoma before his sophomore year when he helped the Falcons capture a region title, proved to be a factor inside with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Falcons reached the Championship game by besting Indian River and Menchville in the tourney as well as Beach District rival Kellam in the semifinals.

First Colonial, which went 7-2 overall on the weekend, got 16 points and six rebounds from Class of 2020 guard Shamarr Yates. Forward Adrian Shaw nearly posted a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.





