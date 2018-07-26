The Churchland Truckers hired Dontrell Leonard - a former quarterback at Norfolk State University - last year. Though season one was not what they had hoped, finishing just 1-9 overall, the team was in several close games. Furthermore, only three senior starters departed, so a lot returns for 2018.

Coach Leonard, who was an assistant on Salem's coaching staff when the Virginia Beach school reached the State Semifinals, sees progress in his squad, particularly when it comes to their commitment to the weight room.

Among the key players Churchland will count on are Kenny Gallop, Jason McManes, QB Kisheed Watson (a 2nd Team All-Region performer at DB last season), and 6-foot-4 receiver Da'Quan Felton, among others.

The Truckers are hoping not only to challenge for a winning record and crash the postseason party this year, but advance in the playoffs for the first time in program history. Churchland is 0-8 all-time in the playoffs with first round exits in 1975, 1997, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Recently at a Team Camp at Western Branch, we caught up with Coach Leonard to get his thoughts on how the 2018 Truckers are developing.





Watch Video Interview with Churchland's Dontrell Leonard Here





