New Nansemond River Head Basketball Coach Joseph Hassell chats with Matthew Hatfield in May of 2024.

Hassell spent the past three seasons as a varsity assistant and Head J.V. Coach at Nansemond River under Ed Young, who amassed 295 of his 517 career victories at the Suffolk school.

In this conversation, Hassell speaks on his new gig, background that includes a playing career at Indian River High in Chesapeake before going on to play in college at Chowan (NC) and Randolph-Macon, plus his outlook for the future of the Warriors program.