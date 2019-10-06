News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 22:34:23 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO - 4-Star KeAndre Lambert Discusses Penn State Choice

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In front of a large gathering that included teachers, coaches, teammates and media, four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert revealed his college choice of Penn State at Maury High School in Norfolk...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}