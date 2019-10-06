VIDEO - 4-Star KeAndre Lambert Discusses Penn State Choice
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In front of a large gathering that included teachers, coaches, teammates and media, four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert revealed his college choice of Penn State at Maury High School in Norfolk...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news