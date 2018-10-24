Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 11:09:53 -0500') }} football Edit

VHSL Week 9 Power Ratings

Classic Super Publisher • VirginiaPreps.com
Publisher

Charlottesville, Va. – The Week 9 VHSL Ratings and Top Region Ratings are now on the VHSL website https://www.vhsl.org/football/.

The Ratings for Week 10 will not be posted until Wednesday, October 31. At the present time, there are two schools playing on Monday, October 29 and two schools playing on Tuesday, October 30 – noted below. If a school is making up a game on either of those dates, please advise the VHSL office. With the forecast for a rainy weekend, we anticipate more games being played the first part of next week.

Monday, October 29:

Halifax County/Franklin County
Randolph-Henry/Amelia

Tuesday, October 30
Phoebus/Heritage
West Point/Chincoteague


Power Ratings - Top 20 by Region:

See the VHSL Power Ratings for 10-24-18 Here


Scores:

VHSL Weekly Scores List

VaPreps Running Scores List
See Week 9 VHSL Scores Here
See Week 10 VHSL Scores Here

Master VHSL Football Schedule


Weekly Ratings Breakdown + Power Points Procedure:  

See the Weekly Ratings Breakdown & Power Points Formula


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}