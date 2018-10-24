VHSL Week 9 Power Ratings
Charlottesville, Va. – The Week 9 VHSL Ratings and Top Region Ratings are now on the VHSL website https://www.vhsl.org/football/.
The Ratings for Week 10 will not be posted until Wednesday, October 31. At the present time, there are two schools playing on Monday, October 29 and two schools playing on Tuesday, October 30 – noted below. If a school is making up a game on either of those dates, please advise the VHSL office. With the forecast for a rainy weekend, we anticipate more games being played the first part of next week.
Monday, October 29:
Halifax County/Franklin County
Randolph-Henry/Amelia
Tuesday, October 30
Phoebus/Heritage
West Point/Chincoteague
Power Ratings - Top 20 by Region:
Scores:
VaPreps Running Scores List
See Week 9 VHSL Scores Here
See Week 10 VHSL Scores Here