Charlottesville, Va. – The Week 9 VHSL Ratings and Top Region Ratings are now on the VHSL website https://www.vhsl.org/football/.

The Ratings for Week 10 will not be posted until Wednesday, October 31. At the present time, there are two schools playing on Monday, October 29 and two schools playing on Tuesday, October 30 – noted below. If a school is making up a game on either of those dates, please advise the VHSL office. With the forecast for a rainy weekend, we anticipate more games being played the first part of next week.

Monday, October 29:



Halifax County/Franklin County

Randolph-Henry/Amelia

Tuesday, October 30

Phoebus/Heritage

West Point/Chincoteague



