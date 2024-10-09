Advertisement
Published Oct 9, 2024
VHSL Releases First Football Power Ratings for 2024
Classic Super Publisher  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The VHSL Week 6 corrected Weekly Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2024 football season are now available on the VHSL website.

The VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings are updated every Monday and Thursday for the remainder of the football season on the VHSL website.

Please click on the links below:

2024 Weekly Ratings (Week 6 Edition)

2024 Weekly Top 20 Rankings (Week 6 Edition)


