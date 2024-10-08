VHSL Power Rankings--Piedmont Edition

In a game marred by turnovers and penalties, Armstrong survived with a last minute TD to remain undefeated, 5-0!
Revisit our LIVE Game Blog from Darling Stadium, where Phoebus made it 40 straight wins with a 37-3 rout of Hampton.
Watch the October 5 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young here.
It's October. Follow our LIVE Interactive Friday night Scoreboard with action happening all over the Commonwealth.
K'Saan Farrar accounted for 354 yards and 5 TD's, including four through the air, as Green Run won 40-18 at Salem.
