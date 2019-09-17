The third week of the 2019 campaign produced plenty of late-game drama across Northern Virginia. In fact, there were 11 games decided by seven points or less, perhaps none more exciting than the Game of the Week with Freedom rallying from double-figures down to beat Colonial Forge in a matchup of programs nicknamed Eagles. Patriot and Langley also notched close victories at the Class 6 level. We review it all below ...



Game of the Week: Colonial Forge 27 @ Freedom 30

With just 10 seconds remaining and the clock running, Freedom kicker Markell Johnson kicked a field goal from the Colonial Forge three-yard line to score the game's winning points. Midway through the second quarter the game was not even close. Colonial Forge had jumped out to an early 21-0 lead over Freedom with senior QB Madden Lowe leading the offense. Lowe struck early when he found senior WR Avery Johnson-Edmonds for a 39-yard score and followed up with a 68-yard strike to junior WR Elijah Sarratt – both in the first quarter. Lowe took matters into his own hands at the start of the second quarter and ran the ball from 10-yards out to give Colonial Forge a comfortable 21-point lead. Freedom Head Coach Darryl Overton and his coaching staff remained calm and the players responded. What could have easily been a catastrophic special teams error was instead turned into a momentum-shifting 30-yard gain thanks to the heads-up play from senior punter (and DB) T.J. Mountain. The snap was misfired and looked like it would sail deep into Freedom territory, but Mountain calmly retreated, using his DB skills to track the ball and field it cleanly. Mountain kept his eyes up-field and dodged several Colonial Forge defenders on his way to a 30-yard gain and Freedom first down. Freedom took advantage of their second chance five plays later when senior QB Quest Powell found senior WR Jason Hawkins for the 21-yard score to put Freedom on the board for the first time. Powell would require a bit more help on his next touchdown throw. Junior WR Umari Hatcher caught a quick-out from Powell and side stepped a would be tackler – then it was off to the races. Hatcher sprinted down the sideline for a 64-yard score. The PAT was blocked; nevertheless, the blowout had become a tight game.



Quest Powell threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns to direct Freedom's comeback victory over Colonial Forge (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Freedom had their first chance to tie the game since the opening kickoff in the third quarter. Junior RB Julian Edwards scored on an 11 yard run, setting up the two-point conversion attempt by Freedom. Colonial Forge held onto the lead, however, as the pass attempt fell incomplete. Colonial Forge was finally able to halt some of Freedom's momentum later in the third quarter. Madden Lowe picked up his fourth touchdown (third passing) of the evening when he found Johnson-Edmonds once again – this time for 23 yards. Colonial Forge could finally breath again with a 27-19 lead going into the fourth quarter. The 8-point lead would prove fleeting. Powell connected with senior WR Jason Hawkins for 33-yards to bring Freedom within two once again. Julian Edwards, who had scored in the third quarter to bring the game within two, was called upon. Edwards would deliver with a clutch run to convert the two point attempt and tie the game. Colonial Forge's could not pick up a first down in the final quarter, and Freedom would take over in enemy territory with just over a minute left in the game thanks to a tipped punt. Powell connected with Hawkins again to give Freedom a 1st and goal from the 3, but they had no timeouts remaining. Instead of ordering his offense to quickly snap and spike with ball with just ten seconds remaining, Coach Overton sent his field goal unit sprinting onto the field to try and win the game as precious seconds ticked away. In clutch fashion, Markell Johnson was able to deliver the winning field goal as time expired, and Freedom finished the game on a 30-6 run to win by 3. Colonial Forge (1-1) will try to rebound next week when they travel to C.D. Hylton (3-0), and Freedom (3-0) will try to remain undefeated as they travel to Battlefield (2-1).



Patriot 31 @ Woodbridge 28

Tim Baldwin and the Pioneers bounced back from a loss to Mountain View by outlasting Woodbridge 31-28 (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

In a scene that could've been taken directly from the pages of a campy teen horror book, the stadium lights went out during a high school football game on Friday the 13th as the full moon hung brightly in the sky. Horror would then strike the Woodbridge faithful in a bizarre ending that saw Patriot slip away with a narrow overtime win. After a scoreless first quarter, Patriot put the first points on the board midway through the second quarter when senior RB Tim Baldwin found the end zone on a 26 yard run. Woodbridge would answer about five minutes later with a rushing touchdown of their own courtesy of senior QB Nazir Armstrong. The Pioneers, however, would take the lead once again as the half expired on another run by Baldwin – this time from a couple of yards out. With nine minutes and change remaining in the third quarter, Patriot took what would be the largest lead of the game when sophomore Keith Jenkins broke through the Woodbridge defense for a 28-yard score, giving the Pioneers a 21-7 lead. Woodbridge would not give in. Armstrong found the end zone again with 4:50 remaining in the third, then hit senior WR Kyre Duplessis with a 38-yard strike to bring the Vikings to within one point of the Pioneers. The deficit would remain as the PAT missed the mark. Patriot's junior QB Cody Rogers broke a 10 minute scoreless streak by both teams with a four yard run with 6:11 remaining in the game, and the Pioneers found themselves up, 28-20, late in the game. In dramatic fashion, Woodbridge would go on to score with just 14 seconds remaining when Armstrong and Duplessis connected for the second time in the game. Armstrong would then bully his way to a two point conversion run and knot the game at 28 to force overtime. It was at this point that a crazy game became even more bizarre. The Patriot offense could not get moving on their first possession of overtime, and in fact found themselves going all the way back from the 10-yard line to the 30 on the first two plays from scrimmage. After picking up just enough yardage, kicker Michael Cotter was able to connect from 33 yards to give his Pioneers the lead. Patriot dug in and held Woodbridge to just one yard on the first three plays, forcing 4th down and goal from the 9 yard line. Before the ball could be snapped the stadium lights went black. Play was suspended until the lights were brought back to life. With Armstrong moved to the WR position, senior Ashur McDuffie took over behind center. McDuffie lobbed a fade to Armstrong for the go-ahead score but missed his mark. Patriot had preserved a win . . . until the flag was thrown. The Pioneers were called for pass interference, and the Vikings had another chance to at least tie the game. Patriot's defense stood tall, and the game ended when Nazir Armstrong was wrapped up by senior LB Harry Lucy short of the goal line. Patriot (1-1) will travel to Forest Park (1-2) next week, while Woodbridge (1-2) hosts Battlefield (1-1).





James Robinson 40 @ Langley 41

Coming off losses to Edison and Chantilly, the Langley Saxons had their best offensive output in a long while by edging Robinson 41-40

Both Robinson and Langley exchanged scores early resulting in a 13-all tie early in the second quarter before the Rams scored 13 straight to enter the half with a 26-13 lead. The second half, however, saw the Saxons go on a run of their own by outscoring Robinson 21-0 before the Rams could answer early in the fourth to tie the game at 34. Senior RB Tre Vasiliadis carried the Langley offense on his shoulders to the tune of 277 rushing yards on 40 carries (6.9 avg.) for 4 touchdowns. He also caught 4 passes for 46 yards (11.5 avg.) and even completed one pass for 29 yards, not to mention the fact that he also played defense and special teams. In fact, it was Vasiliadis who scored from six yards away to give Langley the final points they would need for the night as they took a 41-34 lead. With 30 seconds left, Robinson punched their way into the end zone. Not content to send the game to overtime, Head Coach Scott Vossler sent his Rams offense back onto the field to try for a game-winning two-point conversion. At long last, the Saxons' defense stepped up. Langley's linebackers shot the gaps and stuffed the would-be conversion run to seal the win. This was the second loss by three points or less for Robinson, which also fell to T.C. Williams 29-26. Some tricky Patriot District matchups await with the likes of Lake Braddock and South County, but up next will be home games with Hayfield and Madison before their bye week. Meanwhile, Langley is glad to get a win after losing to Chantilly by 34 and Edison in a 31-28 nail-biter. The Saxons have two very winnable games before their bye week as they visit Fairax, then host Oakton on September 27th.



T.C. Williams 13 @ South County 41

Matt Dzierski and the Stallions moved to 3-0 in advance of their home tilt with Madison (HUDL)

T.C. Williams may have lost big, but they still did something no other team could do this season: they took the lead against the South County Stallions. With about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, senior QB Robert Longerbeam found just enough daylight to score from three yards out to give the Titans the early lead, 7-0. A few minutes later, T.C. Williams looked like they had South County staggering when a pass attempt by Stallions senior QB Matt Dzierski found its way into the arms of a Titans defender. The interception would prove fruitless; the Stallions would return the favor a couple of minutes later around the one minute mark to regain possession. The Titans would nurse the seven point lead for almost 18 minutes before South County would score. Dzierski would throw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Stallions their first lead of the game. South County would not relent for the rest of the game. T.C. Williams scored again just before the half and had a chance to tie the game, but South County DE Zion Dayne blocked yet another PAT to preserve the narrow 14-13 lead for the Stallions. Head Coach Gerry Pannoni clearly made some halftime adjustments. After entering the third quarter with only a one point lead, South County scored 27 unanswered points to close out the game. Dzierski finished 15 of 22 with 149 yards passing for 3 touchdowns and 1 pick, and he ran 7 times for 85 yards and another touchdown. Stallions LB Nico Asmar was all over the field on defense, racking up a mind-boggling 22 tackles as the South County defense shut down T.C. Williams' offense in the second half. Now 2-1, T.C. Williams will face West Springfield (2-0) next week at The St. James, an indoor sports performance facility with a regulation indoor football field. It'll be the first ever VHSL football game played indoors, seven miles away from the Alexandria school's campus. South County puts its 3-0 record on the line when it plays host to 2-1 Madison.



In Other Action...

Mike Dougherty's Lake Braddock Bruins won comfortably over Hayfield before their big showdown at Westfield (Gameday Media Day)