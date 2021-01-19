VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Play on 1/19/21

Vaccines can't be distributed around the Commonwealth fast enough. Our latest rankings release sandwiched in between two monumental days in our country's history - Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day - features some significant changes as a result of the latest round of opt outs because of COVID-19.

A handful of Tidewater teams - such as those from the cities of Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News - joined a list now of 15 schools from the original 60 that would've been in our initial Top Ten during an ordinary season. Of course, this is an anything, but ordinary season. That includes squads that won state titles last winter like John Marshall, King's Fork and Woodrow Wilson.

Per the VHSL's site, there are now 71 schools across 30 school divisions that are not participating in Season 1 for Winter Sports. That doesn't even include the 23 schools from 15 school divisions in delay mode. Some of them may be ranked, though it is completely unknown whether the will get started or even finish.

At this point, any and every game played - regardless of the win or loss outcome - can be considered a victory in a sense. However, we do keep score and track of results, so without any further babble from me, let's go through the latest installment with some teams from the cities of Virginia Beach and Roanoke scheduled to get underway this week...



Note - All records are through games played on Monday, January 18, 2021. *



