Last weekend's results saw some ranked teams both win and fall as the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic at Virginia Wesleyan produced a thrilling comeback from 12 points down for Kecoughtan past Lake Taylor as the Warriors won without injured star guard Justin Bass thanks to a pair of go-ahead free-throws in the final seconds by Jadon Pace and seven three-point makes by Dershon Ormon.

Meanwhile, Northside remained unbeaten, moving to 21-0 by holding off Class 2 power Radford. Billy Pope's Vikings are one of five remaining unbeatens in VHSL basketball along with Menchville, John Marshall, Skyline and Lancaster.

Speaking of Menchville, the Monarchs are the lone unbeaten at the Class 5 level after dusting off a W.T. Woodson team that was surging from Northern VA in the VaPreps Classic.

District tourneys are getting ready to start in portions of the state, and the regionals are right around the corner. This is the time where teams want to be peaking and playing their best basketball as the postseason gets ready to commence.

