VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-7-23 Games

Starting to run away with the Potomac District, the Potomac Falls Panthers under Jeff Hawes hope to make another State Tournament run this March
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Last weekend's results saw some ranked teams both win and fall as the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic at Virginia Wesleyan produced a thrilling comeback from 12 points down for Kecoughtan past Lake Taylor as the Warriors won without injured star guard Justin Bass thanks to a pair of go-ahead free-throws in the final seconds by Jadon Pace and seven three-point makes by Dershon Ormon.

Meanwhile, Northside remained unbeaten, moving to 21-0 by holding off Class 2 power Radford. Billy Pope's Vikings are one of five remaining unbeatens in VHSL basketball along with Menchville, John Marshall, Skyline and Lancaster.

Speaking of Menchville, the Monarchs are the lone unbeaten at the Class 5 level after dusting off a W.T. Woodson team that was surging from Northern VA in the VaPreps Classic.

District tourneys are getting ready to start in portions of the state, and the regionals are right around the corner. This is the time where teams want to be peaking and playing their best basketball as the postseason gets ready to commence.

You can see the full rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

Hayfield

19-1

2

3

Battlefield

21-1

3

4

Oscar Smith

18-1

4

2

Patriot

19-3

5

5

Manchester

19-1

6

6

Landstown

15-5

7

7

South Lakes

17-3

8

8

Potomac

17-4

9

9

Fairfax

16-4

10

HM

George Marshall

18-3
Dropped Out: #10 James River-Midlothian (14-5)

Honorable Mention:
Edison (17-3)
Madison (15-5)
Alexandria City (15-4)
South County (12-8)
Gainesville (16-6)
Washington-Liberty (14-7)


Yuri Manns has been a consistent scoring threat for a Skyhawks team that figures to be one of the favorites to capture the Region 5C crown this winter
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

Menchville

19-0

2

2

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

20-2

3

4

Kecoughtan

16-3

4

3

Woodside

14-5

5

5

Albemarle

19-2

6

9

Glen Allen

15-4

7

10

Princess Anne

15-6

8

NR

L.C. Bird

13-6

9

6

Norview

17-5; 14-5*

10

HM

Potomac Falls

16-5
Dropped Out: #7 Maury (16-5; 14-4) and #9 William Fleming (15-6)

Honorable Mention:
Highland Springs (14-6)
Massaponax (16-3)
Nansemond River (13-5)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

King's Fork

15-3

2

2

Varina

15-4

3

3

E.C. Glass

17-2

4

4

Tuscarora

19-2

5

5

Western Albemarle

18-3

6

6

Loudoun County

15-6

7

9

Jefferson Forest

16-4

8

HM

GW-Danville

14-7

9

7

King George

16-4

10

10

Matoaca

13-6
Dropped Out: #8 Sherando (16-6)

Honorable Mention:
Smithfield (18-4)
Broad Run (14-6)
Churchland (12-7)
Hampton (10-8)
Loudoun Valley (11-7)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

Northside

21-0

2

2

Cave Spring

17-4

3

3

Spotswood

18-2

4

4

Hopewell

17-2

5

5

Skyline

19-0

6

6

Tunstall

20-1

7

7

Abingdon

15-5

8

9

Lafayette

19-3

9

HM

Petersburg

13-6

10

8

Lake Taylor

13-7; 13-6*
Dropped Out: #10 Fluvanna (15-6)

Honorable Mention:
Staunton (15-4)
William Monroe (13-6)
Lord Botetourt (12-9)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

John Marshall

20-0

2

3

Floyd County

17-4

3

2

Brunswick

17-4

4

4

Radford

15-3

5

6

Ridgeview

16-4

6

6

Virginia High

15-5

7

7

Greensville

13-5

8

10

Strasburg

13-6

9

HM

Nottoway

14-4

10

HM

Clarke County

13-7
Dropped Out: #8 Madison County (14-6) and #9 Glenvar (13-8)

Honorable Mention:
Nandua (13-4)
Buckingham (15-5)
East Rockingham (13-7)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

Lancaster

19-0

2

2

Franklin

20-2

3

3

George Wythe

18-2

4

4

Auburn

17-4

5

7

Chilhowie

17-3

6

5

Altavista

14-4

7

6

Narrows

17-4

8

8

Middlesex

19-2

9

9

Twin Springs

14-6

10

HM

Carver Academy

18-2
Dropped Out: #10 Eastside (11-9)

Honorable Mention:
Lebanon (18-3)
Honaker (14-7)
Westmoreland (11-6)
Bland County (15-6)
Essex (12-8)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald and The Farmville Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

