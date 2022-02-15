VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-14-22 Games
The regular season is winding down and district playoffs are underway in certain parts of the state.
With regionals around the corner, we have new teams at the top of our rankings in both Class 5 and Class 4. They are Tidewater teams Kecoughtan and King's Fork. How'd they move up? By virtue of Maury dropping back-to-back games, including one in double-overtime to Eastern District rival Norview, and Varina getting upended by Highland Springs.
The Springers are among the new entrants to the Top Ten rankings. No one dropped out of the Class 3 Top Ten, where Cave Spring remains in front with Petersburg jumping up a spot to No. 2.
As for Class 2, it's John Marshall ahead of a sharp-shooting James River squad, an East Rockingham team with scoring sensation Tyler Nickel, and a Union team that won the title last winter.
Class 1 features Parry McCluer, the defending State Champ with 6'11" big man Spencer Hamilton, just behind a familiar State Tournament qualifier in Lancaster, which has benefited greatly from the hot shooting of freshman guard Troy Henderson (over 70 3's).
Check out more in the latest rankings below...
* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/14)
|
1
|
1
|
Hayfield
|
22-0
|
2
|
2
|
Patriot
|
20-0
|
3
|
3
|
Landstown
|
14-4
|
4
|
5
|
South Lakes
|
18-2
|
5
|
6
|
Oscar Smith
|
17-3
|
6
|
7
|
South County
|
17-4
|
7
|
10
|
James River (Midlothian)
|
16-3
|
8
|
4
|
Madison
|
17-4
|
9
|
HM
|
Battlefield
|
15-4
|
10
|
9
|
Fairfax
|
15-4
Honorable Mention:
John Champe (15-5)
C.D. Hylton (16-6)
George Marshall (15-4)
Potomac (11-6)
Manchester (17-5)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/14)
|
1
|
2
|
Kecoughtan
|
19-1
|
2
|
3
|
L.C. Bird
|
16-2
|
3
|
1
|
Maury
|
19-2; 16-2*
|
4
|
6
|
Independence
|
16-4
|
5
|
9
|
Albemarle
|
18-2
|
6
|
8
|
Stone Bridge
|
14-5
|
7
|
HM
|
Highland Springs
|
17-4
|
8
|
4
|
Potomac Falls
|
17-5
|
9
|
10
|
William Fleming
|
18-3
|
10
|
5
|
Menchville
|
15-5
Honorable Mention:
Green Run (13-5)
Glen Allen (16-3)
Woodside (15-4)
Kempsville (12-4)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (17-6)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/14)
|
1
|
2
|
King's Fork
|
19-0
|
2
|
1
|
Varina
|
19-1
|
3
|
3
|
Western Albemarle
|
19-1
|
4
|
4
|
Eastern View
|
17-1
|
5
|
6
|
Jamestown
|
16-3
|
6
|
5
|
Courtland
|
17-4
|
7
|
7
|
E.C. Glass
|
18-3
|
8
|
8
|
Loudoun County
|
17-5
|
9
|
9
|
Loudoun Valley
|
18-4
|
10
|
10
|
Manor
|
14-6; 14-5*
Honorable Mention:
Blacksburg (15-6)
Henrico (14-6)
Hanover (13-5)
GW-Danville (14-6)
Hampton (13-8)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/14)
|
1
|
1
|
Cave Spring
|
22-1
|
2
|
3
|
Petersburg
|
15-3
|
3
|
2
|
Northside
|
19-3
|
4
|
5
|
Spotswood
|
14-6
|
5
|
6
|
Lord Botetourt
|
15-7
|
6
|
4
|
Tunstall
|
17-4
|
7
|
7
|
Hopewell
|
13-6
|
8
|
9
|
Wilson Memorial
|
16-4
|
9
|
8
|
Liberty Christian
|
15-5
|
10
|
10
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
14-8
Honorable Mention:
William Monroe (15-3)
Fluvanna (14-7)
Abingdon (14-7)
Skyline (13-7)
Broadway (13-8)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/14)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
15-5
|
2
|
2
|
James River-Buchanan
|
17-3
|
3
|
3
|
East Rockingham
|
18-4
|
4
|
4
|
Union
|
17-5
|
5
|
5
|
Radford
|
14-4
|
6
|
9
|
Nottoway
|
15-1
|
7
|
7
|
Central-Woodstock
|
16-6
|
8
|
6
|
Ridgeview
|
17-5
|
9
|
10
|
Greensville
|
10-1
|
10
|
HM
|
Nelson County
|
17-2
Honorable Mention:
Virginia High (16-6)
Martinsville (11-8)
Amelia (9-6)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/14)
|
1
|
1
|
Lancaster
|
19-1
|
2
|
2
|
Parry McCluer
|
16-4
|
3
|
4
|
Twin Springs
|
15-7
|
4
|
5
|
Buffalo Gap
|
17-4
|
5
|
3
|
Rye Cove
|
16-4
|
6
|
6
|
West Point
|
16-5
|
7
|
9
|
Auburn
|
15-7
|
8
|
HM
|
Northwood
|
13-6
|
9
|
8
|
Rappahannock County
|
15-6
|
10
|
7
|
Altavista
|
12-5
Honorable Mention:
Lebanon (15-7)
Eastside (13-9)
Middlesex (13-4)
Narrows (14-6)
Essex (9-5)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.