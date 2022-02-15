 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-14-22 Games
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-14-22 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
The regular season is winding down and district playoffs are underway in certain parts of the state.

With regionals around the corner, we have new teams at the top of our rankings in both Class 5 and Class 4. They are Tidewater teams Kecoughtan and King's Fork. How'd they move up? By virtue of Maury dropping back-to-back games, including one in double-overtime to Eastern District rival Norview, and Varina getting upended by Highland Springs.

The Springers are among the new entrants to the Top Ten rankings. No one dropped out of the Class 3 Top Ten, where Cave Spring remains in front with Petersburg jumping up a spot to No. 2.

As for Class 2, it's John Marshall ahead of a sharp-shooting James River squad, an East Rockingham team with scoring sensation Tyler Nickel, and a Union team that won the title last winter.

Class 1 features Parry McCluer, the defending State Champ with 6'11" big man Spencer Hamilton, just behind a familiar State Tournament qualifier in Lancaster, which has benefited greatly from the hot shooting of freshman guard Troy Henderson (over 70 3's).

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Boston College signee Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 24.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game
Boston College signee Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 24.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/14)

1

1

Hayfield

22-0

2

2

Patriot

20-0

3

3

Landstown

14-4

4

5

South Lakes

18-2

5

6

Oscar Smith

17-3

6

7

South County

17-4

7

10

James River (Midlothian)

16-3

8

4

Madison

17-4

9

HM

Battlefield

15-4

10

9

Fairfax

15-4
Dropped Out: #8 W.T. Woodson (15-5)

Honorable Mention:
John Champe (15-5)
C.D. Hylton (16-6)
George Marshall (15-4)
Potomac (11-6)
Manchester (17-5)


DeJuan Campbell recently put up 60 points in a victory for Kecoughtan over Denbigh as the Warriors take a 19-game winning streak into their regular season finale vs. Hampton
DeJuan Campbell recently put up 60 points in a victory for Kecoughtan over Denbigh as the Warriors take a 19-game winning streak into their regular season finale vs. Hampton (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/14)

1

2

Kecoughtan

19-1

2

3

L.C. Bird

16-2

3

1

Maury

19-2; 16-2*

4

6

Independence

16-4

5

9

Albemarle

18-2

6

8

Stone Bridge

14-5

7

HM

Highland Springs

17-4

8

4

Potomac Falls

17-5

9

10

William Fleming

18-3

10

5

Menchville

15-5
Dropped Out: #7 Douglas Freeman (18-3)

Honorable Mention:
Green Run (13-5)
Glen Allen (16-3)
Woodside (15-4)
Kempsville (12-4)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (17-6)


Josh Sime and the Warriors of Western Albemarle have locked down the top seed for the Region 4D Tournament
Josh Sime and the Warriors of Western Albemarle have locked down the top seed for the Region 4D Tournament (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/14)

1

2

King's Fork

19-0

2

1

Varina

19-1

3

3

Western Albemarle

19-1

4

4

Eastern View

17-1

5

6

Jamestown

16-3

6

5

Courtland

17-4

7

7

E.C. Glass

18-3

8

8

Loudoun County

17-5

9

9

Loudoun Valley

18-4

10

10

Manor

14-6; 14-5*

Honorable Mention:
Blacksburg (15-6)
Henrico (14-6)
Hanover (13-5)
GW-Danville (14-6)
Hampton (13-8)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/14)

1

1

Cave Spring

22-1

2

3

Petersburg

15-3

3

2

Northside

19-3

4

5

Spotswood

14-6

5

6

Lord Botetourt

15-7

6

4

Tunstall

17-4

7

7

Hopewell

13-6

8

9

Wilson Memorial

16-4

9

8

Liberty Christian

15-5

10

10

Heritage-Lynchburg

14-8

Honorable Mention:
William Monroe (15-3)
Fluvanna (14-7)
Abingdon (14-7)
Skyline (13-7)
Broadway (13-8)


An Ole Miss football signee, Tyler Banks was named the James River District Player of the Year for a Nottoway team that looks to make a deep playoff run
An Ole Miss football signee, Tyler Banks was named the James River District Player of the Year for a Nottoway team that looks to make a deep playoff run (Rivals.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/14)

1

1

John Marshall

15-5

2

2

James River-Buchanan

17-3

3

3

East Rockingham

18-4

4

4

Union

17-5

5

5

Radford

14-4

6

9

Nottoway

15-1

7

7

Central-Woodstock

16-6

8

6

Ridgeview

17-5

9

10

Greensville

10-1

10

HM

Nelson County

17-2
Dropped Out: #8 Graham (11-7)

Honorable Mention:
Virginia High (16-6)
Martinsville (11-8)
Amelia (9-6)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/14)

1

1

Lancaster

19-1

2

2

Parry McCluer

16-4

3

4

Twin Springs

15-7

4

5

Buffalo Gap

17-4

5

3

Rye Cove

16-4

6

6

West Point

16-5

7

9

Auburn

15-7

8

HM

Northwood

13-6

9

8

Rappahannock County

15-6

10

7

Altavista

12-5
Dropped Out: #10 Fort Chiswell (18-4)

Honorable Mention:
Lebanon (15-7)
Eastside (13-9)
Middlesex (13-4)
Narrows (14-6)
Essex (9-5)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

