VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-14-22 Games

The regular season is winding down and district playoffs are underway in certain parts of the state.

With regionals around the corner, we have new teams at the top of our rankings in both Class 5 and Class 4. They are Tidewater teams Kecoughtan and King's Fork. How'd they move up? By virtue of Maury dropping back-to-back games, including one in double-overtime to Eastern District rival Norview, and Varina getting upended by Highland Springs.

The Springers are among the new entrants to the Top Ten rankings. No one dropped out of the Class 3 Top Ten, where Cave Spring remains in front with Petersburg jumping up a spot to No. 2.

As for Class 2, it's John Marshall ahead of a sharp-shooting James River squad, an East Rockingham team with scoring sensation Tyler Nickel, and a Union team that won the title last winter.

Class 1 features Parry McCluer, the defending State Champ with 6'11" big man Spencer Hamilton, just behind a familiar State Tournament qualifier in Lancaster, which has benefited greatly from the hot shooting of freshman guard Troy Henderson (over 70 3's).

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games



