We're getting closer and closer to the finish line in Virginia High School Hoops for the 2023-24 campaign. District tournaments are already underway in certain portions of the state and will continue in the days to follow before the official start of regionals is this Friday, February 16th.

Of the 60 ranked teams, there are only two unbeaten squads left in all of VHSL basketball, neither of which may be considered by outsiders as the favorites to win state titles. One of them is Potomac Falls, which under veteran Head Coach Jeff Hawes, has won a State Championship before, though not at the Class 5 level.

Hawes led the Panthers back-to-back state titles in 2010 and 2011. They were close in 2020 as well, falling to Green Run in the Class 5 State Semis at Norfolk State University.

As for the other unbeaten, it is Spotswood, a perennial contender under its vetearn sideline boss, Chad Edwards. The Blazers have a rich tradition of excellence with 16 Valley District titles, eight regional crowns and a 1993 AA State Championship, before Edwards arrived. The closest they have been to winning it as a Class 3 school came in 2015 when they saw their unbeaten run come to an end in the title game to Maliek White-led George Wythe, 80-60, at VCU.

There are some teams on noteworthy win streaks as Landstown brings a 14-game win streak into its Region 6A Tournament, Carroll County has won 11 in a row to get to 21-1 overall, and Franklin beat the likes of Greensville and Brunswick on their way to extending their winning streak to eight, repeating as Tri-Rivers District Tournament Champions.

