Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-12-24 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

We're getting closer and closer to the finish line in Virginia High School Hoops for the 2023-24 campaign. District tournaments are already underway in certain portions of the state and will continue in the days to follow before the official start of regionals is this Friday, February 16th.

Of the 60 ranked teams, there are only two unbeaten squads left in all of VHSL basketball, neither of which may be considered by outsiders as the favorites to win state titles. One of them is Potomac Falls, which under veteran Head Coach Jeff Hawes, has won a State Championship before, though not at the Class 5 level.

Hawes led the Panthers back-to-back state titles in 2010 and 2011. They were close in 2020 as well, falling to Green Run in the Class 5 State Semis at Norfolk State University.

As for the other unbeaten, it is Spotswood, a perennial contender under its vetearn sideline boss, Chad Edwards. The Blazers have a rich tradition of excellence with 16 Valley District titles, eight regional crowns and a 1993 AA State Championship, before Edwards arrived. The closest they have been to winning it as a Class 3 school came in 2015 when they saw their unbeaten run come to an end in the title game to Maliek White-led George Wythe, 80-60, at VCU.

There are some teams on noteworthy win streaks as Landstown brings a 14-game win streak into its Region 6A Tournament, Carroll County has won 11 in a row to get to 21-1 overall, and Franklin beat the likes of Greensville and Brunswick on their way to extending their winning streak to eight, repeating as Tri-Rivers District Tournament Champions.

Below are the final regular season rankings for the 2023-24 campaign...


* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Justin Edwards and the West Potomac Wolverines will not only try to win another Patriot District Tournament, but make a serious run at the Occoquan Region 6C crown
Justin Edwards and the West Potomac Wolverines will not only try to win another Patriot District Tournament, but make a serious run at the Occoquan Region 6C crown (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Advertisement
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/12)

1

1

Patriot

19-4

2

3

South Lakes

18-2

3

3

Landstown

18-4

4

4

Oscar Smith

18-2

5

5

Potomac

20-2

6

6

Alexandria City

17-5

7

7

Manchester

18-3

8

8

West Potomac

16-6

9

10

Hayfield

16-6

10

9

Highland Springs

14-6

Honorable Mention:
Fairfax (15-7)
George Marshall (17-5)
Forest Park (13-8)
Wakefield (18-4)
W.T. Woodson (14-8)


Johnny Opiola and the Potomac Falls Panthers completed an unbeaten regular season at 22-0
Johnny Opiola and the Potomac Falls Panthers completed an unbeaten regular season at 22-0 (Bill Bride, DMV Sports Shots)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/12)

1

1

Potomac Falls

22-0

2

2

Woodside

20-1

3

3

L.C. Bird

19-1

4

4

Albemarle

20-3

5

6

Maury

21-4; 18-4*

6

5

Kempsville

18-4

7

7

King's Fork

17-4

8

8

William Fleming

15-5

9

9

James River-Midlothian

16-5

10

10

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

16-5

Honorable Mention:
Massaponax (18-5)
Hermitage (15-6)
Green Run (15-7)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/12)

1

1

Varina

18-1

2

2

Hampton

19-2

3

3

Tuscarora

20-2

4

4

Charlottesville

20-3

5

5

Woodgrove

19-3

6

7

Handley

17-5

7

8

Henrico

17-4

8

9

Churchland

16-7; 16-6*

9

6

Courtland

16-6

10

NR

Loudoun Valley

14-8
Dropped Out: #9 Broad Run (14-8)

Honorable Mention:
Eastern View (14-7)
E.C. Glass (13-8)
Blacksburg (14-9)
Jefferson Forest (15-6)
Atlee (14-8)


Parker Webb had 14 points and seven rebounds in a 68-57 win over Broadway to close out the regular season unbeaten on February 8, 2024
Parker Webb had 14 points and seven rebounds in a 68-57 win over Broadway to close out the regular season unbeaten on February 8, 2024
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/12)

1

1

Spotswood

23-0

2

2

Lake Taylor

22-2; 20-1*

3

3

Tunstall

22-1

4

4

Northside

20-3

5

6

Carroll County

21-1

6

5

Western Albemarle

18-5

7

7

Rustburg

18-2

8

9

Lafayette

18-3

9

10

Grafton

17-3

10

HM

Staunton

15-6
Dropped Out: #8 Meridian (19-2)

Honorable Mention:
Alleghany (18-5)
Cave Spring (14-8)
James Monroe (17-5)
Skyline (17-6)
Hopewell (12-6)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/12)

1

1

John Marshall

18-3

2

3

Floyd County

15-6

3

2

Greensville

19-5

4

5

Gate City

17-4

5

6

Bruton

15-6

6

4

Virginia High

16-5

7

9

Graham

14-5

8

10

Martinsville

15-7

9

7

Madison County

15-7

10

HM

Clarke County

16-6
Dropped Out: #8 Stuarts Draft (15-6)

Honorable Mention:
Union (15-8)
Buckingham (17-5)
Lebanon (15-8)
Luray (14-6)
Central-Wise (13-10)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/12)

1

1

Lancaster

18-2

2

2

Auburn

16-6

3

4

George Wythe

16-5

4

5

Carver Academy

18-1

5

3

Brunswick

21-5

6

7

Altavista

16-5

7

9

Franklin

18-8

8

8

Parry McCluer

18-4

9

6

Narrows

19-3

10

HM

Honaker

16-7
Dropped Out: #10 Northampton (15-7)

Honorable Mention:
Middlesex (15-4)
Grundy (14-8)
Rappahannock County (13-8)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement