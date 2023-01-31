News More News
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-31-23 Games

Kareem Stagg and the Oscar Smith Tigers have lost only once on the season - to a King's Fork squad that is the top-ranked team in Class 4 - as the month of January draws to a close
Kareem Stagg and the Oscar Smith Tigers have lost only once on the season - to a King's Fork squad that is the top-ranked team in Class 4 - as the month of January draws to a close (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
A total of 11 schools dropped out of our Top Tens from the past week of the 60 that we rank. Many of which have either won a State Championship or played in the title game in recent years, such as South County, L.C. Bird, Smithfield, Petersburg and East Rockingham.

Of course, there is still time for them to pop back in the rankings before the regular season concludes as we hit the final Tuesday of January 2023.

The 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic comes to Virginia Wesleyan University this weekend - February 4th - with several ranked programs in action. It'll be a good measuring stick for some of the public schools taking on high-caliber competition against private schools in four of the matchups, plus a couple of Northern Virginia publics see where they stack up against two of the better teams from Tidewater.

The lineup for the event is as follows...

11 AM - Kellam vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
12:30 PM - Western Branch vs. Peninsula Catholic
2 PM - Oscar Smith vs. Washington-Liberty
3:30 PM - Menchville vs. W.T. Woodson
5 PM - Lake Taylor vs. Kecoughtan
6:30 PM - Green Run vs. Catholic
8 PM - Maury vs. Cape Henry

Make sure to keep it tuned to VirginiaPreps.com and our Twitter feed - @VaPrepsClassic - for updates and links from the event, including Full Game Video later available for subscribers to watch.

You can see the full rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

Hayfield

16-1

2

2

Patriot

18-2

3

3

Battlefield

19-1

4

4

Oscar Smith

15-1

5

5

Manchester

17-1

6

6

Landstown

14-5

7

8

South Lakes

16-3

8

HM

Potomac

15-4

9

10

Fairfax

14-4

10

HM

James River-Midlothian

13-3
Dropped Out: #7 George Marshall (15-3) and #9 South County (10-8)

Honorable Mention:
Edison (15-3)
Madison (14-5)
Alexandria City (14-4)
Gainesville (15-5)
Washington-Liberty (12-6)


Greg Maynard, who has more than 500 victories in his career at the helm of the Albemarle Patriots, has a team that is thinking about making another State Tournament trip (Matthew Hatfield)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

Menchville

16-0

2

3

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

17-2

3

4

Woodside

13-4

4

2

Kecoughtan

13-3

5

5

Albemarle

16-2

6

6

Norview

16-4; 13-4

7

8

Maury

14-4; 12-3*

8

HM

William Fleming

13-5

9

7

Glen Allen

14-4

10

HM

Princess Anne

14-5
Dropped Out: #9 Massaponax (14-3) and #10 L.C. Bird (11-6)

Honorable Mention:
Potomac Falls (13-5)
Highland Springs (11-6)
Riverside (11-7)
Stone Bridge (11-6)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

King's Fork

13-3

2

2

Varina

13-4

3

3

E.C. Glass

15-2

4

4

Tuscarora

16-2

5

5

Western Albemarle

15-2

6

6

Loudoun County

13-5

7

HM

King George

15-3

8

HM

Sherando

14-5

9

8

Jefferson Forest

12-5

10

10

Matoaca

12-5
Dropped Out: #7 Smithfield (16-4) and #9 Great Bridge (11-5)

Honorable Mention:
Loudoun Valley (11-6)
GW-Danville (12-7)
Broad Run (12-6)
Hampton (9-7)
Grafton (14-6)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

Northside

18-0

2

2

Cave Spring

14-4

3

3

Spotswood

16-2

4

4

Hopewell

14-2

5

5

Skyline

17-0

6

6

Tunstall

18-1

7

10

Abingdon

13-5

8

7

Lake Taylor

10-6; 10-5*

9

NR

Lafayette

17-3

10

9

Fluvanna

13-4
Dropped Out: #8 Petersburg (11-6)

Honorable Mention:
Staunton (13-4)
Lord Botetourt (11-7)
William Monroe (12-5)
Wilson Memorial (11-6)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

John Marshall

19-0

2

3

Brunswick

13-3

3

4

Floyd County

14-4

4

2

Radford

13-2

5

5

Virginia High

14-4

6

7

Ridgeview

14-4

7

10

Greensville

11-5

8

6

Madison County

13-5

9

HM

Glenvar

12-7

10

NR

Strasburg

11-6
Dropped Out: #10 Strasburg (10-5)

Honorable Mention:
Nottoway (12-4)
Nandua (11-4)
Buckingham (13-5)
Clarke County (11-7)


Troy Henderson and the Red Devils are rolling at 17-0 overall and putting up more than 70 points per game as a team (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

Lancaster

17-0

2

3

Franklin

17-2

3

4

George Wythe

15-2

4

2

Auburn

15-4

5

5

Altavista

13-3

6

6

Narrows

16-3

7

HM

Chilhowie

14-3

8

10

Middlesex

16-2

9

7

Twin Springs

12-6

10

HM

Eastside

10-8
Dropped Out: #8 Northampton (13-6) and #9 Lebanon (15-3)

Honorable Mention:
Carver Academy (16-2)
Honaker (12-7)
Westmoreland (9-6)
Bland County (13-6)



