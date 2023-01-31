A total of 11 schools dropped out of our Top Tens from the past week of the 60 that we rank. Many of which have either won a State Championship or played in the title game in recent years, such as South County, L.C. Bird, Smithfield, Petersburg and East Rockingham.

Of course, there is still time for them to pop back in the rankings before the regular season concludes as we hit the final Tuesday of January 2023.

The 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic comes to Virginia Wesleyan University this weekend - February 4th - with several ranked programs in action. It'll be a good measuring stick for some of the public schools taking on high-caliber competition against private schools in four of the matchups, plus a couple of Northern Virginia publics see where they stack up against two of the better teams from Tidewater.

The lineup for the event is as follows...

11 AM - Kellam vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

12:30 PM - Western Branch vs. Peninsula Catholic

2 PM - Oscar Smith vs. Washington-Liberty

3:30 PM - Menchville vs. W.T. Woodson

5 PM - Lake Taylor vs. Kecoughtan

6:30 PM - Green Run vs. Catholic

8 PM - Maury vs. Cape Henry

