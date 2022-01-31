VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-31-22 Games

There are still six unbeaten teams remaining in Virginia High School Basketball on the public front as the calendar turns from January to February. Three hail from the Tidewater area with Maury, Kempsville and King's Fork. Two reside in Northern Virginia with Hayfield and Patriot, both at the Class 6 level. There's one in Richmond with Varina, which sits atop the Class 4 rankings, just ahead of King's Fork.

Some of that could change with Hayfield set to play John Marshall, the top-ranked team in Class 2, on the first weekend of February. Plus, Kempsville has three tricky Beach District games awaiting them with Princess Anne, Green Run and Landstown - a collective 24-12. Kempsville used a 15-0 run to overcome a 14-point deficit against Green Run back in December to end a 26-game losing streak in the head-to-head series.

Varina, which has scored 80-plus points on four occasions, is slated to play L.C. Bird on February 5th and the Skyhawks are a prime Class 5 title contender whose only loss came to John Marshall.

So far, only one change at the top and that comes in Class 3, where Cave Spring avenged a loss to Northside from earlier in the season with a 61-39 rout of the Vikings behind 23 points from junior guard Stark Jones, who scored 19 before half-time.

Not only are there some dominant level teams, but also outstanding individual performances being turned in as of late. A trio of players from around the Commonwealth - UNC signee Tyler Nickel of East Rockingham, Woodside junior guard Trevor Smith, and King's Fork guard George Beale - have scored 50-plus points in a game in the past week.

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games



