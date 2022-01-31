 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-31-22 Games
basketball

VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-31-22 Games

Matthew Hatfield
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
There are still six unbeaten teams remaining in Virginia High School Basketball on the public front as the calendar turns from January to February. Three hail from the Tidewater area with Maury, Kempsville and King's Fork. Two reside in Northern Virginia with Hayfield and Patriot, both at the Class 6 level. There's one in Richmond with Varina, which sits atop the Class 4 rankings, just ahead of King's Fork.

Some of that could change with Hayfield set to play John Marshall, the top-ranked team in Class 2, on the first weekend of February. Plus, Kempsville has three tricky Beach District games awaiting them with Princess Anne, Green Run and Landstown - a collective 24-12. Kempsville used a 15-0 run to overcome a 14-point deficit against Green Run back in December to end a 26-game losing streak in the head-to-head series.

Varina, which has scored 80-plus points on four occasions, is slated to play L.C. Bird on February 5th and the Skyhawks are a prime Class 5 title contender whose only loss came to John Marshall.

So far, only one change at the top and that comes in Class 3, where Cave Spring avenged a loss to Northside from earlier in the season with a 61-39 rout of the Vikings behind 23 points from junior guard Stark Jones, who scored 19 before half-time.

Not only are there some dominant level teams, but also outstanding individual performances being turned in as of late. A trio of players from around the Commonwealth - UNC signee Tyler Nickel of East Rockingham, Woodside junior guard Trevor Smith, and King's Fork guard George Beale - have scored 50-plus points in a game in the past week.

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Sherman Rivers has the Patriots Pioneers enjoying their best start in program history and doing so with just three seniors on the roster
Sherman Rivers has the Patriots Pioneers enjoying their best start in program history and doing so with just three seniors on the roster (Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com))
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

Hayfield

16-0

2

2

Patriot

15-0

3

4

Landstown

9-4

4

6

Madison

13-3

5

7

South Lakes

11-2

6

8

Oscar Smith

12-3

7

HM

South County

12-2

8

5

W.T. Woodson

8-3

9

9

Woodbridge

11-3

10

3

Fairfax

12-2
Dropped Out: #10 Manchester (14-3)

Honorable Mention:
George Marshall (13-2)
James River-Midlothian (12-3)
Lake Braddock (12-3)
Battlefield (11-3)
John Champe (10-4)


Yuri Manns has been a consistent performer for the Skyhawks, dropping 61 points in wins over James River (Midlothian) and George Wythe (Richmond) as his team closes in on a No. 1 seed for the Region 5C Tournament
Yuri Manns has been a consistent performer for the Skyhawks, dropping 61 points in wins over James River (Midlothian) and George Wythe (Richmond) as his team closes in on a No. 1 seed for the Region 5C Tournament (Rob's DigiPix)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

Maury

15-0; 12-0*

2

2

L.C. Bird

13-1

3

4

Kecoughtan

13-1

4

5

Kempsville

9-0

5

7

Potomac Falls

14-3

6

3

Stone Bridge

11-3

7

6

Menchville

11-4

8

8

Independence

12-3

9

9

Douglas Freeman

15-2

10

10

Albemarle

14-1
Dropped Out: #5 Bethel (8-2) and #6 Woodside (8-3)

Honorable Mention:
William Fleming (13-2)
Woodside (9-3)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (13-4)
Salem-VB (9-3)
Bethel (8-3)

Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

Varina

15-0

2

2

King's Fork

12-0

3

3

Western Albemarle

13-1

4

4

Eastern View

11-1

5

5

Jamestown

11-2

6

6

Loudoun Valley

14-3

7

7

Courtland

14-2

8

8

E.C. Glass

13-3

9

10

Blacksburg

11-3

10

HM

Orange County

12-2
Dropped Out: #9 Loudoun County (11-5)

Honorable Mention:
GW-Danville (10-5)
Grafton (12-3)
Hanover (10-3)
Manor (7-5; 7-4)
Sherando (12-6)


Stark Jones erupted in a big way for Cave Spring in its win over Northside
Stark Jones erupted in a big way for Cave Spring in its win over Northside (CrunchMVP.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

2

Cave Spring

15-1

2

1

Northside

15-2

3

3

Liberty Christian

13-1

4

4

Hopewell

12-3

5

5

Petersburg

11-3

6

6

Tunstall

15-2

7

7

William Monroe

11-1

8

9

Spotswood

10-6

9

8

Lord Botetourt

11-5

10

10

Wilson Memorial

11-3
Dropped Out: #9 Abingdon (8-6)

Honorable Mention:
Abingdon (10-6)
Skyline (10-5)
Fluvanna (10-5)
Broadway (10-7)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

John Marshall

11-3

2

2

Radford

9-2

3

3

James River-Buchanan

11-3

4

4

East Rockingham

14-4

5

5

Union

12-4

6

8

Central-Woodstock

13-5

7

6

Ridgeview

14-3

8

7

Glenvar

12-4

9

9

Virginia High

11-4

10

HM

Greensville

4-1
Dropped Out: #10 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (6-3)

Honorable Mention:
Alleghany (12-3)
Nelson County (10-2)
Martinsville (8-6)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/31)

1

1

Parry McCluer

12-2

2

2

Lancaster

13-1

3

3

Altavista

9-2

4

5

Buffalo Gap

12-2

5

4

Rye Cove

14-3

6

6

Twin Springs

11-6

7

7

West Point

11-4

8

8

Rappahannock County

11-4

9

10

Auburn

9-6

10

NR

Fort Chiswell

14-3
Dropped Out: #9 Washington & Lee (9-5)

Honorable Mention:
J.I. Burton (9-7)
Middlesex (9-3)
Essex (6-2)
Narrows (9-5)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

