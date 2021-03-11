VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - March 11, 2021 Edition

VHSL Football Top Tens - March 11, 2021 Edition
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
2-0
|
W 55-0 over Western Branch
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
2-0
|
W 58-0 over W.T. Woodson
|
3
|
4
|
Massaponax
|
3-0
|
W 38-0 over Riverbend
|
4
|
5
|
Freedom-PW
|
2-0
|
W 48-0 over C.D. Hylton
|
5
|
3
|
Lake Braddock
|
1-1
|
L 42-43 to Robinson
|
6
|
6
|
Westfield
|
1-1
|
W 35-0 over West Potomac
|
7
|
7
|
Ocean Lakes
|
2-0
|
W 28-6 over Landstown
|
8
|
NR
|
Robinson
|
2-0
|
W 43-42 over Lake Braddock
|
9
|
NR
|
Madison
|
2-0
|
W 27-14 over Oakton
|
10
|
10
|
Thomas Dale
|
1-0
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Colonial Forge (2-1)
Patriot (2-0)
Chantilly (2-0)
West Springfield (2-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
2-0
|
W 53-0 over Henrico
|
2
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
2-0
|
W 56-29 over Briar Woods
|
3
|
4
|
Deep Run
|
2-0
|
W 40-13 over Douglas Freeman
|
4
|
3
|
Maury
|
1-1
|
L 14-27 to Lake Taylor
|
5
|
5
|
Salem-VB
|
2-0
|
W 28-20 over Tallwood
|
6
|
6
|
Hermitage
|
2-0
|
W 10-7 over Glen Allen
|
7
|
7
|
Deep Creek
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
NR
|
Cox
|
2-0
|
W 34-16 over Bayside
|
9
|
10
|
Varina
|
2-1
|
W 41-0 over J.R. Tucker
|
10
|
NR
|
Prince George
|
2-0
|
W 28-24 over Matoaca
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lake Taylor
|
2-0
|
W 27-14 over Maury
|
2
|
2
|
Tuscarora
|
2-0
|
W 70-27 over Independence
|
3
|
3
|
Salem
|
3-0
|
W 35-17 over PH-Roanoke
|
4
|
4
|
Broad Run
|
2-0
|
W 42-14 over Heritage-Leesburg
|
5
|
5
|
Louisa
|
3-0
|
W 35-7 over Monticello
|
6
|
6
|
Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
2-0
|
W 22-14 over Hanover
|
7
|
7
|
Pulaski County
|
3-0
|
W 28-7 over Christiansburg
|
8
|
8
|
Monacan
|
2-0
|
W 34-20 over L.C. Bird
|
9
|
9
|
Churchland
|
2-0
|
W 8-0 over Norcom (OT)
|
10
|
10
|
Eastern View
|
3-0
|
W 21-14 over Courtland
Honorable Mention:
Kettle Run (2-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
2-0
|
W 49-6 over Fleming
|
2
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Lafayette
|
2-0
|
W 44-6 over Jamestown
|
4
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
1-0
|
W 35-0 over Denbigh
|
5
|
5
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
2-0
|
W 27-0 over Amherst
|
6
|
6
|
Goochland
|
2-0
|
W 27-0 over Albemarle
|
7
|
7
|
Brookville
|
2-0
|
W 32-6 over Liberty-Bedford
|
8
|
9
|
Abingdon
|
2-0
|
W 13-7 over Central-Wise
|
9
|
10
|
Brentsville District
|
3-0
|
W 35-0 over Central-Woodstock
|
10
|
NR
|
Turner Ashby
|
3-0
|
W 27-0 over East Rockingham
Honorable Mention:
Carroll County (3-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Appomattox
|
2-0
|
W 49-0 over William Campbell
|
2
|
2
|
Graham
|
2-0
|
W 49-6 over Lebanon
|
3
|
3
|
Radford
|
1-0
|
W 46-8 over James River-B
|
4
|
5
|
Stuarts Draft
|
2-0
|
W 30-0 over Buffalo Gap
|
5
|
6
|
Clarke County
|
2-0
|
W 66-6 over SJ-Quicksburg
|
6
|
4
|
Central-Wise
|
1-1
|
L 7-13 to Abingdon
|
7
|
7
|
Ridgeview
|
1-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
8
|
Strasburg
|
2-0
|
W 7-6 over Luray
|
9
|
10
|
King William
|
2-0
|
W 43-0 over Franklin
|
10
|
9
|
Poquoson
|
0-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
2-0
|
W 47-7 over Wilson Memorial
|
2
|
2
|
Galax
|
2-0
|
W 56-28 over Grayson
|
3
|
3
|
Narrows
|
2-0
|
W 32-0 over Parry McCluer
|
4
|
4
|
George Wythe
|
1-0
|
W 56-8 over Bland
|
5
|
6
|
Chilhowie
|
2-1
|
W 21-0 over Northwood
|
6
|
7
|
J.I. Burton
|
1-1
|
W 32-17 over Castlewood
|
7
|
9
|
Rappahannock
|
1-0
|
W 41-6 over Lancaster
|
8
|
NR
|
King & Queen
|
2-0
|
W 44-18 over Northampton
|
9
|
8
|
Grayson County
|
1-1
|
L 28-56 to Galax
|
10
|
5
|
William Campbell
|
1-1
|
L 0-49 to Appomattox
Honorable Mention:
Holston (2-1)
Eastside (2-0)
Opted Out:
5. Essex
