 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - March 11, 2021 Edition
VHSL Football Top Tens - March 11, 2021 Edition

Brock Spalding and the Stallions of South County extended their winning streak to 17 games following a 58-0 shutout of W.T. Woodson
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Oscar Smith

2-0

W 55-0 over Western Branch

2

2

South County

2-0

W 58-0 over W.T. Woodson

3

4

Massaponax

3-0

W 38-0 over Riverbend

4

5

Freedom-PW

2-0

W 48-0 over C.D. Hylton

5

3

Lake Braddock

1-1

L 42-43 to Robinson

6

6

Westfield

1-1

W 35-0 over West Potomac

7

7

Ocean Lakes

2-0

W 28-6 over Landstown

8

NR

Robinson

2-0

W 43-42 over Lake Braddock

9

NR

Madison

2-0

W 27-14 over Oakton

10

10

Thomas Dale

1-0

Idle
Dropped Out: #8 Riverbend (2-1) fell to #4 Massaponax 38-0 and #9 Centreville (2-1) fell to Chantilly 14-7

Honorable Mention:
Colonial Forge (2-1)
Patriot (2-0)
Chantilly (2-0)
West Springfield (2-0)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

2-0

W 53-0 over Henrico

2

2

Stone Bridge

2-0

W 56-29 over Briar Woods

3

4

Deep Run

2-0

W 40-13 over Douglas Freeman

4

3

Maury

1-1

L 14-27 to Lake Taylor

5

5

Salem-VB

2-0

W 28-20 over Tallwood

6

6

Hermitage

2-0

W 10-7 over Glen Allen

7

7

Deep Creek

2-0

Idle

8

NR

Cox

2-0

W 34-16 over Bayside

9

10

Varina

2-1

W 41-0 over J.R. Tucker

10

NR

Prince George

2-0

W 28-24 over Matoaca
Dropped Out: #8 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (2-1) fell to Salem 35-17 and #9 Mountain View (1-2) fell to Colonial Forge 20-7
Bryce Duke found the end zone seven times in Tuscarora's 70-27 rout of Independence
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Lake Taylor

2-0

W 27-14 over Maury

2

2

Tuscarora

2-0

W 70-27 over Independence

3

3

Salem

3-0

W 35-17 over PH-Roanoke

4

4

Broad Run

2-0

W 42-14 over Heritage-Leesburg

5

5

Louisa

3-0

W 35-7 over Monticello

6

6

Patrick Henry-Ashland

2-0

W 22-14 over Hanover

7

7

Pulaski County

3-0

W 28-7 over Christiansburg

8

8

Monacan

2-0

W 34-20 over L.C. Bird

9

9

Churchland

2-0

W 8-0 over Norcom (OT)

10

10

Eastern View

3-0

W 21-14 over Courtland

Honorable Mention:
Kettle Run (2-0)

C.J. Towles and the Bulldogs have opened with back-to-back shutouts, a first in program history to start a season
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Lord Botetourt

2-0

W 49-6 over Fleming

2

2

Hopewell

1-0

Idle

3

3

Lafayette

2-0

W 44-6 over Jamestown

4

4

Phoebus

1-0

W 35-0 over Denbigh

5

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-0

W 27-0 over Amherst

6

6

Goochland

2-0

W 27-0 over Albemarle

7

7

Brookville

2-0

W 32-6 over Liberty-Bedford

8

9

Abingdon

2-0

W 13-7 over Central-Wise

9

10

Brentsville District

3-0

W 35-0 over Central-Woodstock

10

NR

Turner Ashby

3-0

W 27-0 over East Rockingham
Dropped Out: #8 York (1-1) fell to Smithfield 29-28

Honorable Mention:
Carroll County (3-0)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Appomattox

2-0

W 49-0 over William Campbell

2

2

Graham

2-0

W 49-6 over Lebanon

3

3

Radford

1-0

W 46-8 over James River-B

4

5

Stuarts Draft

2-0

W 30-0 over Buffalo Gap

5

6

Clarke County

2-0

W 66-6 over SJ-Quicksburg

6

4

Central-Wise

1-1

L 7-13 to Abingdon

7

7

Ridgeview

1-1

Idle

8

8

Strasburg

2-0

W 7-6 over Luray

9

10

King William

2-0

W 43-0 over Franklin

10

9

Poquoson

0-0

Idle
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

2-0

W 47-7 over Wilson Memorial

2

2

Galax

2-0

W 56-28 over Grayson

3

3

Narrows

2-0

W 32-0 over Parry McCluer

4

4

George Wythe

1-0

W 56-8 over Bland

5

6

Chilhowie

2-1

W 21-0 over Northwood

6

7

J.I. Burton

1-1

W 32-17 over Castlewood

7

9

Rappahannock

1-0

W 41-6 over Lancaster

8

NR

King & Queen

2-0

W 44-18 over Northampton

9

8

Grayson County

1-1

L 28-56 to Galax

10

5

William Campbell

1-1

L 0-49 to Appomattox
Dropped Out: #10 Northumberland (0-1) fell to West Point 10-6

Honorable Mention:
Holston (2-1)
Eastside (2-0)

Opted Out:
5. Essex



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


