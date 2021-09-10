VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Sept. 10, 2021
Even though there are still some teams out there that have yet to play and games continue to be wiped off the board at every turn, we still have some significant movement in our newest Top Ten.
Perhaps the most amount of movement continues to occur in Class 6, where three teams that remain ranked suffered a loss. There are two just on the outside of the Top 10 - Robinson and Osbourn - waiting to jump in if someone else falls this weekend.
Over in Class 5, the headliners in Stone Bridge and Highland Springs took care of tough tests, while Maury gets ready to open its season in North Carolina against 3-0 New Bern.
Tuscarora leads the pack in Class 4 were there were no changes to speak of at all. Only Heritage of Lynchburg suffered a defeat in Class 3, where Liberty Christian and Phoebus continue to lead the way.
As for the smallest classes, the usual suspects - Appomattox and Riverheads - head up things. But the Big Red of Riverheads put their 38-game winning streak (tied for eighth longest in the nation currently) on the line against a Lord Botetourt team out to show they are back from its season-opening setback to a much improved E.C. Glass squad.
Below you can see how the Top Ten teams from last week did as well as results from ALL of the games around Virginia, plus the VHSL's latest status list of rescheduled / postponed contests.
How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 2
Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, September 10, 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
1-0
|
W 22-0 over Hayfield
|
3
|
4
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
6
|
Freedom-PW
|
2-0
|
W 41-7 over Riverbend
|
5
|
3
|
Manchester
|
0-1
|
L 20-27 to Highland Springs
|
6
|
HM
|
Unity Reed
|
2-0
|
W 22-7 over Colonial Forge
|
7
|
8
|
Madison
|
1-1
|
W 49-21 over Lake Braddock
|
8
|
9
|
Ocean Lakes
|
2-0
|
W 14-12 over Kellam
|
9
|
HM
|
Colonial Forge
|
0-1
|
L 7-22 to Unity Reed
|
10
|
10
|
Centreville
|
1-1
|
L 7-32 to Stone Bridge
Honorable Mention:
Osbourn (2-0)
Robinson (2-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
2-0
|
W 32-7 over Centreville
|
2
|
2
|
Highland Springs
|
1-1
|
W 27-20 over Manchester
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Green Run
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
6
|
Independence
|
1-0
|
W 49-21 over Riverside
|
6
|
7
|
North Stafford
|
2-0
|
W 14-6 over Woodbridge
|
7
|
10
|
Mountain View
|
2-0
|
W 28-6 over Gar-Field
|
8
|
8
|
Indian River
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
9
|
Salem-VB
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
5
|
Riverbend
|
1-1
|
L 7-41 to Freedom-PW
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Tuscarora
|
2-0
|
W 36-0 over Rock Ridge
|
2
|
2
|
Salem
|
0-1
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
2-0
|
W 49-0 over Dominion
|
4
|
4
|
Louisa
|
2-0
|
W 45-20 over Courtland
|
5
|
5
|
Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
1-0
|
W 47-20 over Mills Godwin
|
6
|
6
|
Dinwiddie
|
1-0
|
W 52-12 over Heritage-Lynchburg
|
7
|
7
|
King's Fork
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
8
|
E.C. Glass
|
2-0
|
W 56-0 over Gretna
|
9
|
9
|
Varina
|
1-0
|
W 34- over Glen Allen
|
10
|
10
|
Eastern View
|
1-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Liberty Christian
|
2-0
|
W 45-28 over Bassett
|
2
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
3-0
|
W 41-6 over Warwick
|
3
|
3
|
Brookville
|
2-0
|
W 50-0 over Turner Ashby
|
4
|
4
|
Lafayette
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
Hopewell
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
8
|
Brentsville District
|
2-0
|
W 23-8 over Fauquier
|
7
|
9
|
Lord Botetourt
|
1-1
|
W 42-6 over Blacksburg
|
8
|
10
|
Lake Taylor
|
0-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
NR
|
York
|
2-0
|
W 31-13 over Poquoson
|
10
|
6
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
1-1
|
L 12-52 to Dinwiddie
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Appomattox
|
1-0
|
W 37-0 over Rustburg
|
2
|
2
|
Graham
|
1-0
|
W 34-6 over Tazewell
|
3
|
3
|
Union
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Stuarts Draft
|
1-0
|
W 51-14 over Waynesboro
|
5
|
5
|
Central-Wise
|
2-0
|
W 42-7 over Marion
|
6
|
6
|
Clarke County
|
2-0
|
W 69-0 over Manassas Park
|
7
|
7
|
King William
|
1-1
|
W 60-7 over Nandua
|
8
|
9
|
Glenvar
|
2-0
|
W 25-7 over Martinsville
|
9
|
10
|
Ridgeview
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
9
|
Poquoson
|
0-1
|
L 13-31 to York
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
2-0
|
W 49-0 over Parry McCluer
|
2
|
2
|
Northumberland
|
2-0
|
W 44-0 over Arcadia
|
3
|
3
|
Galax
|
1-1
|
W 35-7 over Giles
|
4
|
4
|
Rural Retreat
|
2-0
|
W 35-0 over Eastern Montgomery
|
5
|
5
|
King & Queen
|
2-0
|
W 52-8 over Windsor
|
6
|
6
|
Essex
|
2-0
|
W 17-0 over Jamestown
|
7
|
7
|
Holston
|
3-0
|
W 41-6 over Twin Springs
|
8
|
8
|
Narrows
|
2-0
|
W 39-0 over Bland
|
9
|
10
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
1-0
|
W 36-14 over Lebanon
|
10
|
HM
|
Chilhowie
|
2-0
|
W 32-22 over J.I. Burton
