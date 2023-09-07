News More News
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/7/23 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016.
We have our newest VHSL Football Top Tens as massive matchups dot the schedule this weekend, the first full slate in the month of September.

In Class 6, Freedom maintained its grip on the top spot after racing out to a 27-0 lead before Varina came storming back to make it a game and gave the Eagles their closest call in a couple of seasons. Freedom's next test will be their tallest by far in Maryland private school power DeMatha, who folks can remember back in 2016 steamrolled Oscar Smith 42-7 in Chesapeake when the Stags were led by Chase Young, who went on to Ohio State and now plays for the NFL's Washington Commanders.

Right behind Freedom, really almost a 1B to their 1A, is Highland Springs, which won the Class 5 State Championship a season ago and has won two squeakers by six points each over quality competition in Miramar (Fla.) and Manchester. Thanks to George Lovelace's go-ahead touchdown late, the Springers bumped their winning streak to 17 as they hit the '757' area code to take on the top-ranked team in Class 5, Maury, a 34-14 winner of Wise as they outscored them in Maryland 20-0 in the second half.

Of note, Highland Springs has won all 11 of its contests against teams from Tidewater under Head Coach Loren Johnson, so the Commodores are going to try to do something that no other teams from Hampton Roads has done and that is knock off the Springers.

In Class 4, Phoebus flexed its defensive muscles in keeping Oscar Smith out of the end zone for a second straight year in a 16-2 win, where ten different defenders made a tackle for loss. Keyontae Gray made two interceptions in that dominant defensive performance for Jeremy Blunt's Phantoms.

The big one to circle in Class 3 this week features Lake Taylor, fresh off its bye, traveling to Hopewell, a convincing 44-0 winner over Mecklenburg County in its opener. These two teams have met each of the past two years in the playoffs with the Titans of Lake Taylor advancing in 2022, whereas Hopewell prevailed in 2021. They could certainly run into each other again in the Region 3A postseason.

At the lower levels in Class 2 and Class 1, injuries to star running backs Ty'Drez Clements of Graham and Cayden Cook-Cash of Riverheads - both reigning State Offensive Player of the Year recipients as juniors - might have some concerned. However, both teams won by double-digits. When either returns remains to be seen. The thriller over the week saw Narrows in Class 1 get a Hail Mary touchdown pass, followed by a two-point conversion, to edge Holston 31-30. It mirrored last year's 29-27 thriller, also won by the Green Wave.


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


The latest rankings can be seen in its entirety below...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Special Thanks to Dan Trevino for front page photo


Georgia commit Kris Jones had a pick-six along with a rushing touchdown as Fairfax shut out Oakton 41-0
Georgia commit Kris Jones had a pick-six along with a rushing touchdown as Fairfax shut out Oakton 41-0 (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

2-0

W 35-27 over Varina

2 (2)

Highland Springs

2-0

W 41-35 over Manchester

3 (4)

Madison

2-0

W 31-7 over Lake Braddock

4 (6)

Thomas Dale

2-0

W 17-0 over L.C. Bird

5 (5)

Manchester

0-1

L 35-41 to Highland Springs

6 (3)

South County

1-1

L 0-33 to Quince Orchard, MD

7 (9)

Battlefield

2-0

W 56-14 over Potomac

8 (10)

Fairfax

2-0

W 41-0 over Oakton

9 (7)

Oscar Smith

1-1

L 2-16 to Phoebus

10 (HM)

Colonial Forge

2-0

W 48-13 over Alexandria City
Dropped Out: #8 Western Branch fell to Benedictine 31-13

Honorable Mention:
Westfield (2-0)
Gainesville (2-0)
West Springfield (1-0)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

1-0

W 34-14 over Wise, MD

2 (2)

Green Run

2-0

W 51-17 over Cox

3 (4)

Warwick

2-0

W 42-0 over Bethel

4 (5)

King's Fork

1-0

Idle

5 (6)

Briar Woods

2-0

W 27-14 over Loudoun County

6 (3)

Stone Bridge

0-2

L 7-41 to Martinsburg, WV

7 (8)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

2-0

W 31-21 over E.C. Glass

8 (HM)

Douglas Freeman

2-0

W 36-6 over James River

9 (HM)

Nansemond River

1-0

Idle

10 (NR)

Riverbend

2-0

W 44-15 over Forest Park
Dropped Out: #7 Matoaca (1-1) fell to Class 4 #7 Warhill 21-7; #9 L.C. Bird (1-1) fell to Class 6 #6 Thomas Dale 17-0; #10 Massaponax fell to Glen Allen 10-7

Honorable Mention:
Bayside (2-0)
Louisa (2-0)


Paul Stephen Davis and the Phantoms were able to beat Oscar Smith 16-2 to open the 2023 campaign on a successful note
Paul Stephen Davis and the Phantoms were able to beat Oscar Smith 16-2 to open the 2023 campaign on a successful note (Dan Trevino, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

1-0

W 16-2 over Oscar Smith

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

2-1

W 58-8 over North Stafford

3 (3)

Varina

1-1

L 27-35 to Freedom-PW

4 (5)

Salem

1-1

W 48-7 over Franklin County

5 (6)

King George

2-0

W 42-13 over Hampton

6 (4)

E.C. Glass

1-1

L 21-31 to PH-Roanoke

7 (7)

Warhill

2-0

W 21-7 over Matoaca

8 (8)

Tuscarora

2-0

W 42-13 over Independence

9 (9)

Eastern View

2-0

W 76-6 over Westmoreland

10 (10)

John Champe

1-1

W 24-22 over Lightridge

Honorable Mention:
Millbrook (2-0)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Magna Vista

2-0

W 41-6 over Staunton River

2 (2)

Lake Taylor

1-0

Idle

3 (3)

Liberty Christian

1-0

Idle

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-0

Idle

5 (5)

Lord Botetourt

1-1

W 83-6 over Blacksburg

6 (6)

Brentsville District

2-0

W 41-7 over James Wood

7 (8)

Brookville

1-1

W 46-20 over Halifax

8 (9)

Kettle Run

1-0

Idle

9 (10)

Christiansburg

2-0

W 45-7 over Abingdon

10 (HM)

Hopewell

1-0

W 44-0 over Mecklenburg
Dropped Out: #7 Lafayette (1-1) fell to St. Christopher's 16-14

Honorable Mention:
Rustburg (2-0)


Rushing for 404 yards, Clarke County was ultra-impressive in its 34-6 win over King William to improve to 2-0
Rushing for 404 yards, Clarke County was ultra-impressive in its 34-6 win over King William to improve to 2-0 (Elk Baiter)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

2-0

W 42-13 over Galax

2 (2)

Radford

2-0

W 35-0 over Giles

3 (3)

Central-Woodstock

2-0

W 40-14 over East Rock

4 (4)

Riverheads

1-1

W 35-7 over Tazewell

5 (6)

Poquoson

1-0

Idle

6 (7)

Union

2-0

W 41-0 over Richlands

7 (8)

Glenvar

2-0

W 63-0 over Liberty-Bedford

8 (5)

Appomattox

1-1

L 7-22 to Rustburg

9 (9)

Clarke County

2-0

W 34-6 over King William

10 (HM)

Ridgeview

2-0

W 56-7 over Grundy
Dropped Out: #10 King William (1-1) fell to #9 Clarke County 34-6

Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (2-0)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

2-0

W 60-8 over Castlewood

2 (2)

Grayson County

2-0

W 12-7 over Carroll Co.

3 (3)

Essex

2-0

W 13-0 over Jamestown

4 (4)

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

2-0

W 37-24 over Lebanon

5 (5)

Narrows

2-0

W 31-30 over Auburn

6 (6)

Sussex Central

1-1

W 38-16 over Lancaster

7 (8)

Rye Cove

2-0

W 42-0 over Northwood

8 (9)

Northumberland

2-0

W 63-13 over Middlesex

9 (7)

Galax

0-2

L 13-42 to Graham

10 (HM)

Brunswick

1-0

Idle
Dropped Out: #10 Westmoreland (1-1) fell to Class 4 #9 Eastern View 76-6

Honorable Mention:
Holston (1-1)
Brunswick (1-0)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network.


