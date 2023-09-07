We have our newest VHSL Football Top Tens as massive matchups dot the schedule this weekend, the first full slate in the month of September.

In Class 6, Freedom maintained its grip on the top spot after racing out to a 27-0 lead before Varina came storming back to make it a game and gave the Eagles their closest call in a couple of seasons. Freedom's next test will be their tallest by far in Maryland private school power DeMatha, who folks can remember back in 2016 steamrolled Oscar Smith 42-7 in Chesapeake when the Stags were led by Chase Young, who went on to Ohio State and now plays for the NFL's Washington Commanders.

Right behind Freedom, really almost a 1B to their 1A, is Highland Springs, which won the Class 5 State Championship a season ago and has won two squeakers by six points each over quality competition in Miramar (Fla.) and Manchester. Thanks to George Lovelace's go-ahead touchdown late, the Springers bumped their winning streak to 17 as they hit the '757' area code to take on the top-ranked team in Class 5, Maury, a 34-14 winner of Wise as they outscored them in Maryland 20-0 in the second half.

Of note, Highland Springs has won all 11 of its contests against teams from Tidewater under Head Coach Loren Johnson, so the Commodores are going to try to do something that no other teams from Hampton Roads has done and that is knock off the Springers.

In Class 4, Phoebus flexed its defensive muscles in keeping Oscar Smith out of the end zone for a second straight year in a 16-2 win, where ten different defenders made a tackle for loss. Keyontae Gray made two interceptions in that dominant defensive performance for Jeremy Blunt's Phantoms.

The big one to circle in Class 3 this week features Lake Taylor, fresh off its bye, traveling to Hopewell, a convincing 44-0 winner over Mecklenburg County in its opener. These two teams have met each of the past two years in the playoffs with the Titans of Lake Taylor advancing in 2022, whereas Hopewell prevailed in 2021. They could certainly run into each other again in the Region 3A postseason.

At the lower levels in Class 2 and Class 1, injuries to star running backs Ty'Drez Clements of Graham and Cayden Cook-Cash of Riverheads - both reigning State Offensive Player of the Year recipients as juniors - might have some concerned. However, both teams won by double-digits. When either returns remains to be seen. The thriller over the week saw Narrows in Class 1 get a Hail Mary touchdown pass, followed by a two-point conversion, to edge Holston 31-30. It mirrored last year's 29-27 thriller, also won by the Green Wave.



The latest rankings can be seen in its entirety below...



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Special Thanks to Dan Trevino for front page photo



