VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/21/23 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
One of the state's longest winning streaks came to an end as Graham, which won last year's Class 2 State Championship on their way to an undefeated season, got picked off by Mountain 7 District rival Union, 27-14.

Coming in, Graham had won 33 consecutive regular season contests. The win streak, including playoff games, was at 18. Keith Chandler ran for 144 yards and 2 TD's on a night when Union controlled the line of scrimmage.

With Graham going down, it leaves the longest winning streak in the state to Phoebus at 23 and Freedom-Woodbridge, which has won 16 straight.

Another game that got plenty of statewide attention was Maury, fresh off a 23-14 win over Highland Springs the week before that ended a 17-game winning streak of the Springers, rallying from a half-time deficit to win at reigning Class 4 State Champ Dinwiddie.

Junior QB Au'Tori Newkirk of Maury continues to open eyes as he completed 22 of 29 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns to direct the Commodores to that 46-29 road victory over the Generals. For the season, Newkirk has already completed 62 of 87 passes for 1037 yards with a 7-1 TD/Int. ratio, plus 208 yards and 2 TD's rushing.

To tell you how good Newkirk has been, for those of you that follow College Football, just think Shedeur Sanders, the QB at Colorado and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders who has taken the sport by storm.


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


The latest rankings can be seen in its entirety below...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 21, 2023

* Special Thanks to Ray Williams for supplying the front page photo!


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

2-0

Idle

2 (2)

Highland Springs

3-1

W 65-0 over Norcom

3 (3)

Madison

4-0

W 27-7 over George Marshall

4 (4)

Thomas Dale

3-0

W 27-7 over Glen Allen

5 (6)

South County

3-1

W 50-7 over Fairfax

6 (5)

Manchester

2-1

W 28-19 over Midlothian

7 (7)

Battlefield

3-0

W 56-0 over Woodbridge

8 (8)

Colonial Forge

4-0

W 21-13 over Patriot

9 (NR)

Mountain View

3-1

W 42-14 over Centreville

10 (NR)

South Lakes

4-0

W 51-7 over Mount Vernon
Dropped Out: #8 Fairfax (3-1) fell to #6 South County 50-7; #9 Oscar Smith (2-2) fell to Nansemond River 42-28

Honorable Mention:
Gainesville (4-0)
Lake Braddock (3-1)


Keylen 'Brodie' Adams is at 49 career touchdown catches and counting, putting him well within reach of the state record before heading off to Virginia Tech (Ray Williams, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

3-0

W 46-29 over Dinwiddie

2 (2)

Green Run

4-0

W 62-0 over First Colonial

3 (3)

Warwick

4-0

W 35-0 over Menchville

4 (4)

King's Fork

3-0

W 48-7 over Great Bridge

5 (5)

Briar Woods

4-0

W 37-14 over North Stafford

6 (7)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

4-0

W 27-19 over Fleming

7 (8)

Douglas Freeman

4-0

W 28-6 over Collegiate

8 (9)

Nansemond River

3-0

W 42-28 over Oscar Smith

9 (6)

Stone Bridge

1-3

L 22-29 to Quince Orchard, MD

10 (10)

L.C. Bird

3-1

W 41-0 over Clover Hill

Honorable Mention:
Indian River (2-1)
Riverbend (2-1)
Mills Godwin (4-0)


Fletcher Westphal and the Huskies won a triple-overtime thriller over Lightridge to remain unbeaten
Fletcher Westphal and the Huskies won a triple-overtime thriller over Lightridge to remain unbeaten (Rivals.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

3-0

W 49-0 over Heritage-NN

2 (3)

Varina

1-1

Idle

3 (2)

Dinwiddie

2-2

L 29-46 to Maury

4 (4)

Salem

3-1

W 62-14 over Northside

5 (5)

King George

3-0

Idle

6 (6)

E.C. Glass

3-1

W 76-0 over Liberty-Bedford

7 (7)

Warhill

4-0

W 57-7 over Poquoson

8 (8)

Tuscarora

4-0

W 20-17 over Lightridge in 3OT

9 (9)

Eastern View

3-0

W 34-33 over Brooke Point

10 (10)

John Champe

3-1

W 21-12 over Potomac Falls

Honorable Mention:
Millbrook (4-0)
Jefferson Forest (4-0)
Huguenot (2-0)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Magna Vista

3-0

W 41-21 over Franklin Co.

2 (2)

Liberty Christian

3-0

W 62-0 over Amherst

3 (4)

Lord Botetourt

2-1

Idle

4 (5)

Hopewell

3-0

W 42-0 over Churchland

5 (8)

Kettle Run

3-0

W 56-20 over James Wood

6 (3)

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-1

L 7-11 to Jefferson Forest

7 (9)

Christiansburg

3-0

W 42-33 over Cave Spring

8 (HM)

Rustburg

4-0

W 38-20 over Brookville

9 (10)

Brentsville District

3-1

W 21-7 over Handley

10 (6)

Lake Taylor

1-2

L 7-34 to St. Chris
Dropped Out: #7 Brookville (1-2) fell to Rustburg 38-20

Honorable Mention:
Lafayette (2-1)
Turner Ashby (4-0)
Colonial Heights (3-0)


Travis Turner's Union Bearsknocked off Graham 27-14, ending the 33-game regular season winning streak of the G-Men
Travis Turner's Union Bearsknocked off Graham 27-14, ending the 33-game regular season winning streak of the G-Men (Rod Johnson, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (2)

Radford

4-0

W 56-19 over Galax

2 (3)

Central-Woodstock

4-0

W 37-0 over Amelia

3 (7)

Union

3-1

W 27-14 over Graham

4 (1)

Graham

3-1

L 14-27 to Union

5 (4)

Riverheads

2-1

Idle

6 (5)

Glenvar

4-0

W 49-13 over Hidden Valley

7 (6)

Clarke County

4-0

W 40-7 over Warren County

8 (8)

Ridgeview

4-0

W 16-0 over Virginia High

9 (10)

Appomattox

1-2

Idle

10 (HM)

Central-Lunenburg

4-0

W 42-15 over Mecklenburg
Dropped Out: #9 Poquoson (1-2) fell to Class 4 #7 Warhill 57-7

Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (3-1)
Strasburg (3-1)



Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

4-0

W 42-27 over Holston

2 (2)

Grayson County

3-0

W 24-20 over Floyd

3 (3)

Essex

3-0

W 51-6 over Franklin

4 (5)

Narrows

4-0

W 29-28 over Giles

5 (6)

Sussex Central

3-1

W 54-8 over Colonial Beach

6 (7)

Rye Cove

3-1

W 44-0 over Thomas Walker

7 (4)

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

3-1

L 25-27 to Grundy

8 (NR)

Twin Springs

3-0

W 49-12 over J.I. Burton

9 (8)

Northumberland

3-1

L 41-43 to Bruton

10 (HM)

Bath County

4-0

W 48-0 over Meadow Bridge, WV
Dropped Out: #9 Galax (1-3) fell to Class 2 #2 Radford 56-19; #10 Holston (2-2) fell to #1 Honaker 42-27

Honorable Mention:
George Wythe (1-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network.


