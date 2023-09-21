VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/21/23 Games
One of the state's longest winning streaks came to an end as Graham, which won last year's Class 2 State Championship on their way to an undefeated season, got picked off by Mountain 7 District rival Union, 27-14.
Coming in, Graham had won 33 consecutive regular season contests. The win streak, including playoff games, was at 18. Keith Chandler ran for 144 yards and 2 TD's on a night when Union controlled the line of scrimmage.
With Graham going down, it leaves the longest winning streak in the state to Phoebus at 23 and Freedom-Woodbridge, which has won 16 straight.
Another game that got plenty of statewide attention was Maury, fresh off a 23-14 win over Highland Springs the week before that ended a 17-game winning streak of the Springers, rallying from a half-time deficit to win at reigning Class 4 State Champ Dinwiddie.
Junior QB Au'Tori Newkirk of Maury continues to open eyes as he completed 22 of 29 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns to direct the Commodores to that 46-29 road victory over the Generals. For the season, Newkirk has already completed 62 of 87 passes for 1037 yards with a 7-1 TD/Int. ratio, plus 208 yards and 2 TD's rushing.
To tell you how good Newkirk has been, for those of you that follow College Football, just think Shedeur Sanders, the QB at Colorado and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders who has taken the sport by storm.
Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here
Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule
The latest rankings can be seen in its entirety below...
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 21, 2023
* Special Thanks to Ray Williams for supplying the front page photo!
He has completed 62 of 87 passes for 1,031 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception. He’s also rushed for 208 yards with two touchdowns.
Offensively, Newkirk led the Commodores by completing 22 of 29 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns.
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Freedom-PW
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
3-1
|
W 65-0 over Norcom
|
3 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 27-7 over George Marshall
|
4 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 27-7 over Glen Allen
|
5 (6)
|
3-1
|
W 50-7 over Fairfax
|
6 (5)
|
2-1
|
W 28-19 over Midlothian
|
7 (7)
|
3-0
|
W 56-0 over Woodbridge
|
8 (8)
|
Colonial Forge
|
4-0
|
W 21-13 over Patriot
|
9 (NR)
|
Mountain View
|
3-1
|
W 42-14 over Centreville
|
10 (NR)
|
South Lakes
|
4-0
|
W 51-7 over Mount Vernon
Honorable Mention:
Gainesville (4-0)
Lake Braddock (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Maury
|
3-0
|
W 46-29 over Dinwiddie
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 62-0 over First Colonial
|
3 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 35-0 over Menchville
|
4 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 48-7 over Great Bridge
|
5 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 37-14 over North Stafford
|
6 (7)
|
4-0
|
W 27-19 over Fleming
|
7 (8)
|
Douglas Freeman
|
4-0
|
W 28-6 over Collegiate
|
8 (9)
|
Nansemond River
|
3-0
|
W 42-28 over Oscar Smith
|
9 (6)
|
Stone Bridge
|
1-3
|
L 22-29 to Quince Orchard, MD
|
10 (10)
|
L.C. Bird
|
3-1
|
W 41-0 over Clover Hill
Honorable Mention:
Indian River (2-1)
Riverbend (2-1)
Mills Godwin (4-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Phoebus
|
3-0
|
W 49-0 over Heritage-NN
|
2 (3)
|
1-1
|
Idle
|
3 (2)
|
2-2
|
L 29-46 to Maury
|
4 (4)
|
3-1
|
W 62-14 over Northside
|
5 (5)
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
6 (6)
|
3-1
|
W 76-0 over Liberty-Bedford
|
7 (7)
|
4-0
|
W 57-7 over Poquoson
|
8 (8)
|
4-0
|
W 20-17 over Lightridge in 3OT
|
9 (9)
|
Eastern View
|
3-0
|
W 34-33 over Brooke Point
|
10 (10)
|
John Champe
|
3-1
|
W 21-12 over Potomac Falls
Honorable Mention:
Millbrook (4-0)
Jefferson Forest (4-0)
Huguenot (2-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Magna Vista
|
3-0
|
W 41-21 over Franklin Co.
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
W 62-0 over Amherst
|
3 (4)
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
4 (5)
|
Hopewell
|
3-0
|
W 42-0 over Churchland
|
5 (8)
|
3-0
|
W 56-20 over James Wood
|
6 (3)
|
2-1
|
L 7-11 to Jefferson Forest
|
7 (9)
|
3-0
|
W 42-33 over Cave Spring
|
8 (HM)
|
Rustburg
|
4-0
|
W 38-20 over Brookville
|
9 (10)
|
3-1
|
W 21-7 over Handley
|
10 (6)
|
Lake Taylor
|
1-2
|
L 7-34 to St. Chris
Honorable Mention:
Lafayette (2-1)
Turner Ashby (4-0)
Colonial Heights (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 56-19 over Galax
|
2 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 37-0 over Amelia
|
3 (7)
|
3-1
|
W 27-14 over Graham
|
4 (1)
|
Graham
|
3-1
|
L 14-27 to Union
|
5 (4)
|
Riverheads
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
6 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 49-13 over Hidden Valley
|
7 (6)
|
4-0
|
W 40-7 over Warren County
|
8 (8)
|
Ridgeview
|
4-0
|
W 16-0 over Virginia High
|
9 (10)
|
1-2
|
Idle
|
10 (HM)
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
4-0
|
W 42-15 over Mecklenburg
Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (3-1)
Strasburg (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Honaker
|
4-0
|
W 42-27 over Holston
|
2 (2)
|
Grayson County
|
3-0
|
W 24-20 over Floyd
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 51-6 over Franklin
|
4 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 29-28 over Giles
|
5 (6)
|
3-1
|
W 54-8 over Colonial Beach
|
6 (7)
|
3-1
|
W 44-0 over Thomas Walker
|
7 (4)
|
3-1
|
L 25-27 to Grundy
|
8 (NR)
|
Twin Springs
|
3-0
|
W 49-12 over J.I. Burton
|
9 (8)
|
3-1
|
L 41-43 to Bruton
|
10 (HM)
|
Bath County
|
4-0
|
W 48-0 over Meadow Bridge, WV
Honorable Mention:
George Wythe (1-2)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.