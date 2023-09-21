One of the state's longest winning streaks came to an end as Graham, which won last year's Class 2 State Championship on their way to an undefeated season, got picked off by Mountain 7 District rival Union, 27-14.

Coming in, Graham had won 33 consecutive regular season contests. The win streak, including playoff games, was at 18. Keith Chandler ran for 144 yards and 2 TD's on a night when Union controlled the line of scrimmage.

With Graham going down, it leaves the longest winning streak in the state to Phoebus at 23 and Freedom-Woodbridge, which has won 16 straight.

Another game that got plenty of statewide attention was Maury, fresh off a 23-14 win over Highland Springs the week before that ended a 17-game winning streak of the Springers, rallying from a half-time deficit to win at reigning Class 4 State Champ Dinwiddie.

Junior QB Au'Tori Newkirk of Maury continues to open eyes as he completed 22 of 29 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns to direct the Commodores to that 46-29 road victory over the Generals. For the season, Newkirk has already completed 62 of 87 passes for 1037 yards with a 7-1 TD/Int. ratio, plus 208 yards and 2 TD's rushing.

To tell you how good Newkirk has been, for those of you that follow College Football, just think Shedeur Sanders, the QB at Colorado and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders who has taken the sport by storm.



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 21, 2023

