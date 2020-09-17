VirginiaPreps - VHSL Executive Committee Adopts Championships + 1 Schedule

VHSL Executive Committee Adopts Championships + 1 Schedule
For Immediate Release
September 17, 2020
Charlottesville, Va. - The VHSL Executive Committee meeting in special session today voted unanimously (33-0-0) to adopt the “Championships + 1” schedule for the FY 2021 Athletic and Academic Activities season.
Championships + 1 Condensed Interscholastic Plan:
* Season 1 (Winter) December 7 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 21)
** basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim/dive, wrestling
* Season 2 (Fall) February 4 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)
** cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball
* Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)
** baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field
* Academic Activities (December - June)
** Theatre, Scholastic Bowl, Forensics, Debate, Robotics, Film Festival, Creative Writing, Publications Evaluation, and Multimedia Contest.
“We have received invaluable input from our school communities, parents, and students who say the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation is extremely important,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The Championships + 1 schedule will provide sports in all three seasons.
“The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect. We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal. We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter, and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship.”