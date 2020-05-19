CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To ensure all compliance with possible state directives from the Governor, Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the CDC with the reopening of schools for the fall of 2020, the Virginia High School League is developing plans for the reopening of fall athletics and activities by putting the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, student-activity participants, coaches, administrators, officials and supporters first.

In all instances, reopening will only happen in accordance with the Governor’s directives on when to return to school, when schools can return to practice, and when schools can return to competition.

VHSL staff continues to meet regularly with region superintendents, principals, athletic directors, and the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC). VHSL staff will begin meeting with Coach Advisory Committees of fall sports to discuss developing reopening plans.

The VHSL is drawing input to provide answers to the questions: How and when do VHSL sports and activities return? The goal is to develop plans for multiple scenarios related to start dates, safety measures for resuming practices, regular season schedules, and state playoffs for fall sports.

"What we have been doing and will continue to do is to strongly advocate for our student-athletes for a reopening of fall sports and activities. We know much has been taken away from our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to advocate for them and the return of high school athletics and activities," said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. "Billy" Haun. "It is important to say, and many already have, as we develop plans there are more questions than answers. Because of that, we cannot put a timeline on when decisions will be completed and announced to the public until many of those questions become answerable.

“We continue to fully support our Governor’s directives, work with advisory groups, government agencies, other states, and medical experts to come up with a safe and sound plan to implement sports and activities for the fall.”

In addition, VHSL Executive Director, Dr. Haun serves on the VDOE Return to School Recovery Task Force and VHSL Associate Executive Director, Tom Dolan, and Director of Communications, Mike McCall, along with Dr. Haun, have provided ongoing recommendations to the Return To School Committee for VDOE.

As a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the VHSL works closely with other states in developing guidelines for the reopening of sports, as well as monitoring NCAA reopening guidelines.

The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will use the National Federation of State High School Association Sports Medicine Advisory Committee Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities to create guidelines for Virginia’s schools.



