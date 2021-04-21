VirginiaPreps - VHSL Cross Country State Championship Updates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement on April 19th that cross country races, where physical distancing of runners can be maintained, may include no more than 68 runners per grouping, the VHSL has made the following updates to the state cross country championships.





DATE: Class 6 -- April 22, 2021 Class 3 – April 21, 2021

Class 5 – April 23, 2021 Class 2 – April 22, 2021

Class 4 – April 24, 2021 Class 1 – April 23, 2021





PLACE: Classes 1, 2, and 3 Green Hill Park, 2501 Green Hill Park Rd, Salem, VA 24153

Classes 4, 5, and 6 Oatlands Historic House and Gardens, 20850 Oatlands Plantation Lane, Leesburg, VA 20175





MEET FORMAT: Due to current parameters within EO72, the meet will have wave starts of 68 or fewer runners by wave. Subject to change if restrictions allow for more participation per wave or race.





TIME SCHEDULE: Female participants only are allowed during first session. Do not arrive before 11:30 AM.

GIRLS – 1:00 PM

Male participants only are allowed during the second session. Do not arrive before 2:00 PM

BOYS – 3:30 PM





TEAM TROPHY AWARDS ONLY TO HEAD COACH – FOLLOWING EACH RACE

All state meet Dates and Times are subject to change.





ADMISSION: Tickets are available through Go Fan for $10 per ticket.





PARKING: Please use the main driveway. Follow signs and parking attendants. Please have your ticket ready to be redeemed by the parking attendant or an event worker.





FACE COVERINGS: All coaches, officials, timers, event staff, and spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times. Athletes competing will wear masks at all times except when actively competing, including warm-up and/or warm downs.





AWARDS: Team awards will be presented at a designated area to each head coach. More information will be provided at each site on race day. Head Coaches should listen for a P.A. announcement as to the exact time awards will be presented.





STATE CROSS-COUNTRY T-SHIRTS & SWEATSHIRTS: T-Shirts (crew neck, short, & long sleeve) and sweatshirts will be available in various styles. All athletes and/or spectators are expected to adhere to face covering and social distancing guidelines while in line.